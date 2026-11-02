Gratuity calculation after 3% DA hike: How central government employees can get up to ₹50,000 more at retirement

The Centre’s latest 3 percentage point increase in dearness allowance (DA) will raise the salary-linked retirement benefits of central government employees, including gratuity. However, the actual increase in gratuity will depend on an employee’s last-drawn basic pay, qualifying years of service and the applicable maximum payout limit.
The Union Cabinet on 28 October approved a DA increase from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective 1 July 2026. The increase will benefit around 48.54 lakh central government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. The revised DA rate is intended to compensate employees for the impact of inflation.
Since DA is included in the emoluments used to calculate retirement gratuity, a higher DA can translate into a larger payout for employees retiring after the revision. However, employees should not assume that everyone will receive an additional ₹50,000. The gratuity ceiling can limit the benefit.
Under Rule 45 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, retirement gratuity is calculated at one-fourth of an employee's emoluments for every completed six-month period of qualifying service. The maximum benefit is 16.5 times the emoluments.
For this calculation, emoluments include the basic pay and the DA applicable on the date of retirement. This means a higher DA increases the amount used to calculate gratuity. An employee must generally complete at least five years of qualifying service to become eligible for retirement gratuity under these rules.
For instance, consider a central government employee with a last-drawn basic pay of ₹80,000 and 33 years of qualifying service.
At the earlier DA rate of 60%, the employee's DA would be ₹48,000, taking total emoluments to ₹1.28 lakh. At 63% DA, the monthly DA would increase to ₹50,400, taking total emoluments to ₹1.304 lakh.
With 33 years of qualifying service, the employee would receive 16.5 times the applicable emoluments as gratuity. At 60% DA, the calculated gratuity would be ₹21.12 lakh. At 63% DA, it would increase to ₹21.516 lakh.
This translates into an additional ₹39,600 in retirement gratuity, provided the employee retires at the revised DA rate and remains within the applicable gratuity ceiling.
There is an important limitation that employees should consider before estimating their retirement benefits. The maximum retirement gratuity payable to central government employees is currently capped at ₹25 lakh.
The government increased this ceiling from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh with effect from 1 January 2024, after DA reached 50% of basic pay. The enhancement was notified under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and the CCS (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021.
Consider an employee with a basic pay of ₹1 lakh and 33 years of qualifying service.
At 60% DA, the employee's emoluments would be ₹1.60 lakh. Multiplying this by 16.5 gives a calculated gratuity of ₹26.40 lakh. After the DA increase to 63%, emoluments would rise to ₹1.63 lakh. The calculated gratuity would increase to ₹26.895 lakh, a difference of ₹49,500.
However, since both amounts exceed the ₹25 lakh ceiling, the actual gratuity payable would remain ₹25 lakh in both cases. Therefore, the additional ₹49,500 is a notional increase in the calculated gratuity, not necessarily the amount an employee will receive.
The increase will benefit employees whose calculated retirement gratuity remains below the ₹25 lakh ceiling. The actual additional amount will depend on their basic pay, qualifying service and retirement date.
Employees with lower basic pay or fewer years of qualifying service may see a relatively smaller increase. Those whose calculated gratuity already exceeds the ceiling may not receive any additional payout despite the higher DA.
Employees should also distinguish between retirement gratuity under the CCS rules and gratuity payable to private-sector employees under the social security framework. The calculation and applicable ceilings are different, so the central government employee formula should not be applied universally.
For central government employees approaching retirement, the latest DA revision can improve their gratuity calculation. However, the ₹25 lakh ceiling remains an important factor in determining how much they ultimately receive.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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