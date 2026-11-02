Gratuity calculation after 3% DA hike: How central government employees can get up to ₹50,000 more at retirement

The Centre’s latest 3 percentage point increase in dearness allowance (DA) will raise the salary-linked retirement benefits of central government employees, including gratuity. However, the actual increase in gratuity will depend on an employee’s last-drawn basic pay, qualifying years of service and the applicable maximum payout limit.

The Union Cabinet on 28 October approved a DA increase from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective 1 July 2026. The increase will benefit around 48.54 lakh central government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. The revised DA rate is intended to compensate employees for the impact of inflation.

Since DA is included in the emoluments used to calculate retirement gratuity, a higher DA can translate into a larger payout for employees retiring after the revision. However, employees should not assume that everyone will receive an additional ₹50,000. The gratuity ceiling can limit the benefit.

How is retirement gratuity calculated for central government employees? Under Rule 45 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, retirement gratuity is calculated at one-fourth of an employee's emoluments for every completed six-month period of qualifying service. The maximum benefit is 16.5 times the emoluments.

For this calculation, emoluments include the basic pay and the DA applicable on the date of retirement. This means a higher DA increases the amount used to calculate gratuity. An employee must generally complete at least five years of qualifying service to become eligible for retirement gratuity under these rules.

For instance, consider a central government employee with a last-drawn basic pay of ₹80,000 and 33 years of qualifying service.

At the earlier DA rate of 60%, the employee's DA would be ₹48,000, taking total emoluments to ₹1.28 lakh. At 63% DA, the monthly DA would increase to ₹50,400, taking total emoluments to ₹1.304 lakh.

With 33 years of qualifying service, the employee would receive 16.5 times the applicable emoluments as gratuity. At 60% DA, the calculated gratuity would be ₹21.12 lakh. At 63% DA, it would increase to ₹21.516 lakh.

This translates into an additional ₹39,600 in retirement gratuity, provided the employee retires at the revised DA rate and remains within the applicable gratuity ceiling.

Why the ₹ 50,000 gratuity increase may not apply to everyone There is an important limitation that employees should consider before estimating their retirement benefits. The maximum retirement gratuity payable to central government employees is currently capped at ₹25 lakh.

The government increased this ceiling from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh with effect from 1 January 2024, after DA reached 50% of basic pay. The enhancement was notified under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and the CCS (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021.

Consider an employee with a basic pay of ₹1 lakh and 33 years of qualifying service.

At 60% DA, the employee's emoluments would be ₹1.60 lakh. Multiplying this by 16.5 gives a calculated gratuity of ₹26.40 lakh. After the DA increase to 63%, emoluments would rise to ₹1.63 lakh. The calculated gratuity would increase to ₹26.895 lakh, a difference of ₹49,500.

However, since both amounts exceed the ₹25 lakh ceiling, the actual gratuity payable would remain ₹25 lakh in both cases. Therefore, the additional ₹49,500 is a notional increase in the calculated gratuity, not necessarily the amount an employee will receive.

Who stands to benefit from the DA hike? The increase will benefit employees whose calculated retirement gratuity remains below the ₹25 lakh ceiling. The actual additional amount will depend on their basic pay, qualifying service and retirement date.

Employees with lower basic pay or fewer years of qualifying service may see a relatively smaller increase. Those whose calculated gratuity already exceeds the ceiling may not receive any additional payout despite the higher DA.

Employees should also distinguish between retirement gratuity under the CCS rules and gratuity payable to private-sector employees under the social security framework. The calculation and applicable ceilings are different, so the central government employee formula should not be applied universally.