Gratuity calculator: Check money you will receive on ₹50,000 vs ₹1 lakh vs ₹1.5 lakh salary after 10 years of service?

Gratuity is a lump-sum payment provided to an eligible employee by their employer for completing long-term service commitments. The amount depends entirely on the wages considered for gratuity calculation, the total length of service and the applicable eligibility rules and regulations.

This makes it vital for eligible employees to clearly understand the concept of gratuity, its significance, and how it can influence an individual's long-term finances. Clarity on these aspects can go a long way in helping individuals with meaningful personal finance planning.

Now, let us better understand the idea behind gratuity by taking three different cases: for example, if your last drawn monthly wages for gratuity calculation are ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh, or ₹1.5 lakh, the amount you will receive after 10 years of service will differ meaningfully.

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This write-up is dedicated to showcasing this difference and how much an individual can receive under the standard gratuity formula. It is also vital to keep in mind that these calculations are illustrative only.

Gratuity calculator: How much will you get after 10 years? For monthly-rated employees covered by the standard calculation method, gratuity is calculated using the formula discussed below:

Gratuity = Last-drawn monthly wages × 15 × Years of service ÷ 26 Therefore, keeping the above formula in mind and assuming 10 years of eligible service, the estimated gratuity amounts are as follows:

Last-drawn monthly wages Years of service Estimated gratuity ₹ 50,000 10 years ₹ 2,88,462 ₹ 1,00,000 10 years ₹ 5,76,923 ₹ 1,50,000 10 years ₹ 8,65,385

Note: The calculations discussed above are illustrative in nature only.

Therefore, given the standard formula, the above calculations are indicative only. It is based on the presumption that the entire stated amount qualifies as wages for gratuity calculation. Still, it is vital to keep in mind that the actual amount may differ depending on factors such as the applicable wage definition, rules and regulations.

Furthermore, the calculation uses 15 days’ wages for every completed year of service, with 26 working days taken as the monthly divisor. Hence, doubling the eligible wages doubles the estimated gratuity, provided the service period continues to remain unchanged.

Who is eligible for gratuity, and when is it paid? To qualify for gratuity payments under Section 53 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, eligible employees require 5 years of continuous service at the time of resignation, retirement, or superannuation to ensure gratuity payments are made to them.

Do note that the 5-year qualifying period requirement does not apply in cases of death or disablement. Furthermore, fixed-term employees are also covered by separate provisions, while working journalists have a specified qualifying period of three years.

Section 54 explains how continuous service is assessed, including certain interruptions such as sickness, injury, leave and lay-off, subject to the applicable provisions. Under Section 56, the employer must determine and pay gratuity within 30 days from the date it becomes payable. Interest is generally payable if the employer delays payment, subject to the applicable exceptions.

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In summary, after 10 years of service, the estimated gratuity could be around ₹2.88 lakh on ₹50,000 in eligible monthly wages, ₹5.77 lakh on ₹1 lakh and ₹8.65 lakh on ₹1.5 lakh. Employees should check which components of their salary qualify as wages for gratuity purposes before estimating their final payout, and treat the above-discussed calculations as illustrative only.