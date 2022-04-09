Gratuity: Eligibility, calculation, income tax and other rules you need to know

In absolute terms gratuity received in aggregate upto 20 lakhs is exempt during your lifetime and gratuity received beyond this limits becomes taxable for other category of employee. The exemption limit of twenty lakhs is to be applied cumulatively to the gratuities received by you from all the employers taken together. So in case of all gratuities received and claimed exempt in the past have to be reduced from exempt amount of twenty lakhs for determining the gratuity eligible for exemption from your last employer. Since the amount of gratuity exempt in absolute terms has been increased very recently, employees who had paid tax on gratuity due to it being in excess of ten lakhs rupees earlier will be able to claim the exemption for the enhanced balance of ten lakhs now whenever they receive further gratuity. So in case of multiple gratuities even if the amount of gratuity presently received does not exceed 15 days of salary for each completed year of service, if will become taxable if it exceeds the amount of twenty lakh rupees including the amount claimed exempt in the past.