Gratuity formula explained: Who is eligible? We calculate how much you earn for 5, 10, and 15 years of service

With the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in its consultation stage, a number of prominent unions have made a case for increase in gratuity limits besides other pension and salary reforms with view to improve livelihood of central government employees and pensioners.

Notably, the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have proposed higher gratuity ceiling and revised retirement benefits among other demands. The outcome will however depend on the 8th CPC’s final recommendations and the Cabinet's approval.

What is gratuity? Who is eligible? Gratuity is a lump-sum payment that an employer gives an employee as a reward for long service. It is generally paid when you leave the job through resignation, retirement or superannuation, and to your nominee in case of death or disablement.

In India, gratuity now falls under the Code on Social Security, 2020, which took over from the earlier Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

Eligibility for gratuity is as per the following main conditions:

• Covered employer: The benefit applies to establishments of a certain size, generally those with ten or more employees.

• Continuous service: A regular employee usually needs five years of continuous service with the same employer.

• Exceptions: The five-year condition does not apply when the employee dies or becomes disabled.

• Fixed-term employees: Those engaged directly by the employer on a written fixed-term contract can qualify after one year, on a pro-rata basis.

How is gratuity calculated? Formula explained Most employees begin considering gratuity when changing jobs (after five years of service) or at time of retirement. Today, we explain how to calculate your gratuity and how much you can expect after five, 10 and 15 years of service, so as to better plan your future and finances.

How to calculate your gratuity? Gratuity is calculated as per this formula: Last drawn monthly wages, multiplied by 15, divided by 26, multiplied by the years of service.

In this formula, 15 is for days of wages for each year of service; 26 is working days in a month. Further, wages for calculation include your basic pay plus dearness allowance, not the full salary.

Note: If you work for more than six months in a year, it is counted as a full year for calculation.

Illustrative examples for 5, 10 and 15 years of service — For ₹40,000 wages and 5 years of service, the calculation will be: 40,000 × 15 ÷ 26 × 5; giving you an estimated gratuity of around ₹1,15,385.

— For ₹60,000 wages and 10 years of service, the calculation will be: 60,000 × 15 ÷ 26 × 10; giving you an estimated gratuity of around ₹3,46,154.

— For ₹75,000 wages and 15 years of service, the calculation will be: 75,000 × 15 ÷ 26 × 15; giving you an estimated gratuity of around ₹6,49,038.

What are the factors that affect your gratuity? When it comes to gratuity, your last drawn wages, with a higher basic pay and dearness allowance increases the amount. Further, every extra year adds to the payout, and rounding can add a further year.

Another factor to consider is your employer's terms as some may pay more than the legal minimum under their own policy.

Further, when you get your payout, keep an eye out for taxes as part of the amount may be taxable, depending on the rules that apply to you.