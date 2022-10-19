Grip Partners Oxyzo to launch corporate bonds on its platform

Corporate bonds are yet another opportunity for investors to generate attractive returns as these are secured and rated financial instruments, listed on the stock exchanges, and offer inflation-beating returns with lesser volatility, compared to equity markets
NEW DELHI: Grip, a multi-asset alternative investment platform, announced the listing of investment-grade-rated corporate bonds on its platform. Individual investors can invest in these bonds through the platform at a minimum investment of ₹10,000.
According to a press release, through Grip’s platform, investors can invest in corporate bonds that are rated, ‘A’ or above by credit rating agencies such as CRISIL, ICRA, and India Ratings (Fitch). Corporate bonds will be held in demat form and as they would be listed on the stock exchanges, there will be secondary trading, should the investor need to exit before maturity.
Highlighting the new offering, Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Grip, said, “With a strong community of over 300,000 investors, our endeavour is to innovate and democratise alternative investment options on a regular basis for them. Corporate bonds are yet another opportunity for investors to generate attractive returns as these are secured and rated financial instruments, listed on the stock exchanges, and offer inflation-beating returns with lesser volatility, compared to equity markets. We are incredibly excited to enable investing in Corporate Bonds in a seamless tech-enabled manner for our investors."
Ruchi Kalra, co-founder and CFO at Oxyzo Financial Services Pvt Ltd, said, “At Oxyzo, our aim is to continuously innovate in the financial services space through end-to-end capabilities across origination, deployment, curated structuring and distribution enabled through technology. Through our partnership with Grip, we want to enable rated, secured and low risk investment option for the growing community of retail and individual investors in the country."
The press release added that investors could consider adding corporate bonds to their portfolio, however, their allocation may vary depending on overall objectives. For example, an investor with a higher risk appetite may consider a lower allocation to bonds and a higher allocation to equity markets or alternative assets like unlisted equity, it added. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisor before investing in corporate bonds.