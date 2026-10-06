The economics of group health distribution

Kapil Mehta
4 min read6 Oct 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Recent discussions around Irdai's consultation paper reveal that high insurance commissions complicate policyholder experiences.(Pixabay)
Summary
Irdai’s proposed distribution reforms need to account for the economics of group health insurance, where commissions are already low and intermediaries provide significant services to employers and employees.

Over the past few weeks, there has been considerable discussion around the Irdai consultation paper on distribution reforms. A central premise of the paper is that insurance commissions are too high and contribute to the difficulties policyholders face.

Insurance is a diverse industry, and the challenges vary across segments. Retail health, motor and credit life insurance each merit their own analysis. I write about group health insurance for company employees, a segment I know well. It is a large, growing market in which intermediaries play a significant role. But here, commission is not the central issue.

Before 2017, the commission allowed for brokers was 17.5% of premium. Subsequently, until 2023, the commission limit in employer-employee group health was reduced to 7.5%, with an additional reward on top. In 2023, specific product-level limits were done away with. Since then, commission for large and small companies has remained mostly unchanged, well under 7.5% for large companies and between 7.5% and 10% for smaller businesses. The only change was that commission and reward were merged.

Thin economics

Consider the economics of distributing group health insurance. For a company with 100 lives, the typical annual premium is about 6 lakh. Intermediaries will generally earn 45,000 as commission and incur costs of about 40,000, leaving a profit of 5,000, or about a 10% margin.

What are these costs that intermediaries incur? A salesperson would have engaged with 10 potential clients to successfully close one. In each of those 10 engagements, the salesperson will suggest coverages, evaluate current benefits, benchmark quotes typically from five insurers and negotiate with insurers to get the best terms. Clients, even small ones, work with multiple intermediaries to drive prices down. There is a very effective price-lowering auction operating.

After placement, a policy moves to servicing. Each year, there will be five to 10 engagement meetings with HR and employees explaining benefits. With 100 lives, there will be six to 10 claims a year that will be managed by the claims team, who will help at hospital discharge for cashless claims and with claim filing for reimbursements. Costs increase when insurers ask for original bills.

Each time an employee joins or leaves, the intermediary must update the employee list, recalculate premiums and deliver health cards. Such endorsements happen about 12 to 15 times a year. Some insurers require a person to physically visit their office for endorsement.

Also Read | Irdai not in favour of delaying insurance commission caps: Swaminathan Iyer

Technology adds costs through employee surveys, portals and apps. Finally, clients expect intermediaries to provide value-added services such as webinars, as on the recent World Heart Day, onsite activities, with Zumba a favourite, and health checkups, among other related services.

If commission is capped at 2.5%, revenue will reduce to 15,000, resulting in a loss of 25,000 to the intermediary. This is unsustainable, and technology or cost-cutting cannot bridge this gap. All the activities I have described must be done for effective delivery, and removing an intermediary does not do away with the tasks.

An outlier

The consultation paper reports that the maximum commission on group health insurance was 93% of premium. This is an outlier. Why did the insurer pay so much? No one can force them. Why did the client, for that matter, agree to this? Was it an affinity group where members bore the cost?

This should be considered a market conduct issue rather than symptomatic of the industry. In employer-employee group insurance, I have consistently found insurers stingy, unwilling to part with a single extra rupee of commission.

Intermediaries have limited room to negotiate. Virtually every group health client works with multiple intermediaries to discover price floors. If one intermediary were to price the insurance high for more commission, another would win the account with better terms. This keeps the system fair.

Look at underwriting

Insurers do lose money on group health. But this is because of their underwriting practices rather than commission.

Consider that public sector insurers, which pay the lowest commissions, have the highest claim ratio in group health, at 104% in FY25, as per Irdai’s annual report. Insurers must strengthen their underwriting discipline. They should walk away from competitive situations that require them to quote low or pay excess commission.

When the final regulations are notified, the regulator could factor in the cost of providing service. It should consider significantly higher rates for smaller companies and MSMEs.

Improving policyholder outcomes is singularly important. This is essential for intermediaries too if we are to retain clients and scale up.

The solutions require a segment-wise assessment of issues and careful consideration of unintended consequences, rather than a broad-brush approach.

Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker.

Also Read | Mint Money Compass | Insurance costs, property risks and smarter investing

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