The economics of group health distribution

Before 2017, the commission allowed for brokers was 17.5% of premium. Subsequently, until 2023, the commission limit in employer-employee group health was reduced to 7.5%, with an additional reward on top. In 2023, specific product-level limits were done away with. Since then, commission for large and small companies has remained mostly unchanged, well under 7.5% for large companies and between 7.5% and 10% for smaller businesses. The only change was that commission and reward were merged.