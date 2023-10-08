Do you really need Groww’s new fund with widest stock coverage?

Everybody wants a piece of the mutual fund (MF) pie. A mind-boggling ₹46 trillion assets under management, and still going strong, the MF industry in India has thus been witness to a flurry of new fund houses setting up shop. Fintech firms, too, have joined the race with their cutting edge innovations . And the latest to join the bandwagon is Groww Asset Management Company (Groww AMC), which started its operations in June after acquiring Indiabulls AMC. Groww has launched a first-of-its-kind total market index fund, which will invest in 750 stocks across large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and micro-cap companies and covering 96% of the market capitalization.