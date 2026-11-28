Imagine checking your mutual fund portfolio and finding that its displayed value has plunged from ₹12.7 lakh to just ₹84,508, not because of a market fall but due to an apparent technical glitch. A Bengaluru investor faced this situation on the Groww app, prompting her to approach a consumer commission.

The commission has now directed the platform to refund nearly ₹11.86 lakh, with interest. Here's what happened and how she got the relief from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Bengaluru).

What was the case? Ranjana Priya had invested ₹8,12,160 through systematic investment plans (SIPs) on the Groww app. Her portfolio value rose to ₹12,70,404 by 26 November 2025, according to the app's dashboard (as cited in the order).

Needing money for personal and financial reasons, she then placed a digital request through the app to redeem ₹10 lakh from her investments. However, following the redemption request, the app dashboard showed her total invested amount as just ₹84,508, instead of the earlier portfolio value of ₹12,70,404. She alleged that the remaining investment value had effectively disappeared from the dashboard.

Priya contacted Groww's customer support through phone calls and emails and also raised a complaint with SEBI on 27 November 2025. The order records that ₹15,500 was credited to her bank account on 30 November 2025. However, the platform did not resolve the discrepancy or settle the remaining amount.

According to the account reconciliation placed before the commission, the portfolio value was ₹12,70,404, the amount redeemed was ₹82,441 and the amount shown as invested was around ₹84,000. She claimed that ₹11,85,895 remained unaccounted for.

She also raised grievances through the e-Jagriti platform, following up four times through WhatsApp between 7 December and 25 December 2025. Despite these efforts, she said Groww did not correct the records or refund the balance.

Priya subsequently filed a consumer complaint on 22 April 2026, seeking a refund of ₹11,85,896 with 18% annual interest, ₹50 lakh as compensation for mental agony and financial hardship, and ₹50,000 towards litigation expenses.

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What did the consumer commission rule? In its 14 October 2026 order, the commission noted that Groww Invest Tech and Nextbillion Technology Private Limited (Groww)/Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt. Ltd. appeared through their lawyer but did not file written responses within the prescribed 45-day period. It therefore considered Priya's evidence without a defence from the companies.

It observed that the app had displayed a portfolio value of ₹12,70,404 before the redemption request but subsequently showed only ₹84,508. It also noted the platform's failure to resolve the issue despite the investor's repeated grievances.

The commission made an important observation, “The digital investment platform cannot hold a consumer hard earned savings hostage under the guise of an unrectified technical glitch or internal database error.”

It held that the platform's actions amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The complaint was partly allowed.

The commission directed Groww Invest Tech and Billionbrains Garage Ventures to jointly and severally:

Refund ₹ 11,85,896, with 6% annual interest from the date of redemption until actual payment.

11,85,896, with 6% annual interest from the date of redemption until actual payment. Pay ₹ 10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and mental harassment.

10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and mental harassment. Pay ₹ 2,000 towards litigation expenses. The companies have been given 45 days from receiving a copy of the order to comply.