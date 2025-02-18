Money
Where debt fund investors should park their money amid expected fall in yields, rate cuts
Summary
- Fund managers see opportunities in G-Sec funds, corporate bond funds and banking & PSU funds.
The G-Sec 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for domestic bond markets, has risen 10 basis points since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 25 basis points earlier this month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more