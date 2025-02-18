"We expect demand for government bonds from insurance and pension funds to continue. Government is also continuing its work to control fiscal deficit, to bring it further down to 4.4%. India's inclusion in Bloomberg's emerging market debt index and potential improvement in global ratings, which is something the government is working, is also positive for yield over the long-term. All these steps will potentially have a cumulative positive effect on bond yields across the yield curve. So, long-term investors can also consider G-Sec funds," Irani said.