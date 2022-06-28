G-Secs offer good credit quality, great returns

The next question is, how do you execute the investments? The mutual fund route is always there. That apart, you can do this directly. The RBI has launched the retail direct scheme or retail direct gilt (RDG) account. Individuals can open an account and invest / trade in G-secs, SDLs, T-bills and SGBs. The market for G-secs, T-bills and SDLs is wholesale where institutional investors trade in big lot sizes, out of the reach of the public. But RDG, as the name suggests, is meant for retail investors. The RDG system works seamlessly and you may access it without any inhibition as it is run by the RBI. However, there is only one small issue. The platform has as many as 73,713 registrations but retail investors have purchased government bonds worth a measly ₹96 crore in the first six months since its launch.