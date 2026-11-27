Businesses registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will see several compliance changes from December 1, 2026, covering registration cancellation, amendments to business details and refund applications. The changes aim to reduce procedural hurdles for taxpayers and make refund processing more transparent. Businesses will also need to prepare for changes to e-invoicing requirements from January 1, 2027.

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One of the key changes is automatic online cancellation of GST registration for eligible taxpayers who have filed pending returns and cleared outstanding dues. The revised refund application will also require more structured information and supporting documents.

Mihir Deshmukh, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., said the changes are part of a broader effort to increase automation and reduce direct interaction between taxpayers and tax officers.

"The December 1 changes complete a wider set of GST reforms aimed at more automation and less contact with officers," he said.

GST registration cancellation to become automatic From December 1, eligible taxpayers will be able to get their GST registration cancelled automatically through the portal, without waiting for a tax officer's approval. However, this will depend on whether they have filed all pending returns and cleared outstanding tax, interest, fees and penalties.

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"The first change is that a taxpayer's request to cancel GST registration will be processed by the portal itself, provided all returns have been filed and all dues paid. If those conditions are not met, the application goes to a tax officer for review," Deshmukh said.

The cancellation application, Form GST REG-16, has also been revised. Businesses can report input tax credit reversals on inputs, semi-finished and finished goods, and capital goods held in stock. They can also file a NIL return for the period between their last filed return and the date of cancellation through the application.

M.S. Mani, partner at Deloitte India, said the changes would benefit both large and smaller businesses by simplifying compliance procedures. "Some of the changes such as easier amendment of the principal place of business for small taxpayers or more reasons for cancellation of registration and easier cancellation would facilitate simpler compliances," he said.

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Businesses should remember that cancellation does not extinguish liabilities arising from earlier periods. Any outstanding tax obligations must still be settled.

Easier amendment of business address for small taxpayers Another change concerns amendments to GST registration details, particularly the principal place of business. Eligible small taxpayers registered under the simplified mechanism in Rule 14A will be able to amend their principal place of business details through an online process.

The change is intended to reduce the need for manual intervention by tax officers for eligible applications. Businesses should nevertheless ensure that their updated address and supporting information are accurate.

Mani said procedural changes of this nature would make compliance easier for smaller businesses, which often have fewer resources to manage tax-related formalities.

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New GST refund application form from December 1 Businesses claiming GST refunds will have to use the revised Form GST RFD-01 from December 1. The new application introduces more structured reporting requirements and two additional refund categories.

These cover specified supplies made to merchant exporters and additional integrated GST paid when export prices are revised upwards after the goods have been exported.

"The revised refund application form captures more detailed, structured data and adds two new refund categories: supplies to merchant exporters, and additional IGST paid when export prices are revised upwards," Deshmukh said.

The revised form also requires more information and supporting documents to help tax authorities examine refund claims.

Mani said, "The amendments to the refund application forms and process will now require more documents leading to better clarity for the tax authorities in sanctioning refund claims without any need to request additional documents to validate the refund claim."

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For businesses, this means reconciling invoices, HSN codes, input tax credit and supporting records before submitting refund applications. Incomplete drafts that do not have an application reference number (ARN) by December 1 will need to be filed afresh using the revised form.

GST department retains powers to act against fake registrations The move towards automated processing does not mean businesses will be exempt from scrutiny. Tax officers can still initiate cancellation proceedings where businesses do not operate from their declared premises or issue invoices without actual supplies of goods or services.

"Officers can still cancel registrations where a business does not operate from its declared premises or issues invoices without actual supply. Several technical grounds for cancellation have, however, been removed," Deshmukh said.

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He advised businesses to ensure that their declared premises are genuine and operational, report changes within 15 days and maintain documentation to establish that every invoice is backed by an actual supply.

E-invoicing changes from January 1, 2027 Businesses will also need to prepare for further changes from January 1, 2027, relating to e-invoicing and GST returns. These amendments will require businesses to review their information technology systems and internal processes.

Mani said, "Several amendments in respect of e-invoicing and returns to be in force from 1st Jan 27 will require businesses to modify their IT systems and internal processes."

Deshmukh said timely filing, accurate records and regular monitoring of the GST portal would remain essential as the system moves towards greater automation.

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For businesses, the immediate priority should be to clear pending dues, reconcile GST records and familiarise themselves with the revised forms before December 1. While the changes could simplify routine compliance, they do not reduce the need to meet statutory obligations.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.