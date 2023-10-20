GST council meeting: Is the extension of the appeal filing period a relief for taxpayers?
The government has introduced an amnesty scheme in the 52nd GST Council Meeting, allowing businesses, especially smaller taxpayers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to file appeals against demand orders issued on or before March 31, 2023, provided they make a specified pre-deposit.
From the inception of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017, the legislative landscape has undergone a constant process of evolution, marked by successive amendments aimed at addressing practical challenges to overcome hurdles in implementation. Consequently, the GST legal framework has, for the most part, reached a state of stability.