On social media, tax-saving hacks often get more likes than they deserve. One of the popular tips doing the rounds these days is: “Buy an iPhone for ₹2 lakh and claim GST input credit of 18%. You save ₹36,000!"

On paper, this sounds like a smooth strategy. But as with most things involving tax, the devil lies in the details.

Let’s break down what this GST input tax credit (ITC) really means — and why blindly following such advice could cost you more in the long run, not just in money but also peace of mind.

Conditions to avail GST ITC on gadgets

First, ITC isn’t a discount. It’s a credit that reduces your GST liability — and it’s only available to GST-registered businesses. If you are an individual without a business, this hack will not apply to you.

Even if you are GST-registered, claiming ITC is not automatic. ITC isn’t guaranteed. The gadget must be used strictly for business. Say, you use the phone for work calls, client emails, meetings — great. But the moment you hop on Instagram or Netflix, you are mixing business with personal use. In such cases, you can claim credit only proportionate to business use.

And yes, tax officers can ask for proof. Call logs, emails, app usage — if you can’t show that the phone was primarily a work tool, your claim can be denied during an audit. If that happens, you will have to repay the credit, along with interest and penalties.

Rules on transfer

Now here’s where it gets even more complicated. Under GST law, capital goods like phones and laptops are considered long-term assets. If you sell or dispose of them within 5 years, you have to reverse a part of the ITC you claimed.

Let’s go back to the iPhone example. You buy a ₹2,00,000 phone and claim ₹36,000 as ITC. Three years later, you upgrade to a new phone and sell the old phone. Under the rules, you need to reverse ITC at 5% per quarter for the remaining period — that’s 5%* 8 quarters (the remaining two years), which makes it 40% of ₹36,000, i.e., ₹14,400.

But it gets trickier. If you sell the phone for ₹1,00,000 and charge 18% GST on the sale, you collect ₹18,000. The law says you must reverse the higher of the two — either ₹14,400 (prorated ITC) or ₹18,000 (GST on sale). So now, you’re paying ₹18,000 back. That benefit does not seem so cool now, does it?

Buying a gadget using a friend or relative’s GST?

Some people get “creative" and buy gadgets using a friend’s or relative’s GST number. Sounds harmless — they claim the credit, you share the benefit.

But legally, the gadget now belongs to the business, not you. If it’s damaged, lost or stolen, claiming insurance will be difficult.

Also, during a GST audit, if the authorities don’t find the device at the business location or in use for work, you and your friend/ relative could face the wrath of the GST Department.

FlexiPay for salaried folks: not a free pass

Many companies offer “flexi pay" structures where employees can choose gadgets as part of their compensation package. In such cases, the employer usually buys the gadget and claims ITC. Legally, the company owns the gadget — not the employee.

If you leave the company before five years and choose to take the gadget with you, the employer may be required to reverse part of the GST credit. Some firms account for this and other benefits (depreciation, etc.) in your final settlement. So, that “free" iPhone you got as part of your CTC could end up costing you if you change jobs.

There’s also the matter of usage. Employees don’t just use their phones for work — they stream movies, scroll social media, and play games. While some employers can argue that even entertainment supports productivity or morale and is technically a business use case, that’s not how the lawman may see it. ITC is meant for business use, and the moment personal use creeps in, the benefit becomes legally ambiguous.

ITC is a great tool — when used right. But it is meant for genuine business expenses, not to subsidize personal gadgets.

When it comes to taxes, shortcuts are rarely worth it. Seek advice from a qualified tax professional before attempting any clever strategies you read online. Because once the audit notice arrives, that discounted iPhone won’t feel like such a good deal after all.

Vijaykumar Puri is a chartered accountant and partner at VPRP & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants