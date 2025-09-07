Will GST cut on construction materials really benefit homebuyers?
For developers who outsource procurement, the reduction in cement GST may not lower apartment prices, as the tax cost was already mitigated through input tax credit. Is there a legal or moral obligation to pass on savings arising on account of lower tax outflow on procurements to buyers?
The 56th GST Council meeting introduced a series of reforms under what is being called GST 2.0. The changes focus on three main priorities: offering some relief to consumers, supporting labour-intensive sectors, and aligning policy with broader national interests.