GST cut on insurance: What it means for your premiums, renewals, and returns
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 07 Sept 2025, 03:14 pm IST
Summary
With the GST exemption on retail health and life insurance policies, many policyholders are weighing their options. Should they defer premium payments until 22 September to take advantage of the benefit? Will those who have already paid multi-year premiums be eligible for a refund? Mint decodes
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The long-awaited tax relief for retail insurance policyholders is here. With effect from 22 September, the government has exempted retail health and life insurance policies, as well as reinsurance, from goods and services tax (GST). These products earlier attracted 18% GST, barring a few. Does this mean premiums will drop by 18%? Not exactly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story