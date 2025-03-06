Money
When do you have to register for GST as a professional landlord?
Summary
- While renting out residential properties remains tax-exempt, commercial leasing comes with specific GST rules that every professional landlord must understand and follow. Failing to do so could have severe financial and legal repercussions.
Are you a landlord who earns rental income from commercial properties? If your earnings cross a certain threshold a year, you may have to register for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and start charging tax on rent.
