GST on rent: Govt clarifies on the new rule on residential properties

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO at Clear said, "If any employed person has taken a residential house or flat on rent or lease themselves, they may not have to pay GST. However, a GST-registered person/entity must pay 18 per cent GST on rent paid to the owner. In some scenarios residential property may be taken on rent by businesses, here GST will have to be paid. However in such scenarios an issue will likely arise on the availability of ITC on such GST paid, which may have to be separately clarified by the government."