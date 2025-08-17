How the proposed GST reforms will leave more money in your wallet
Summary
The government’s new blueprint, GST 2.0, now being considered by a group of ministers (GoM), rests on three big goals: simplifying tax rates; fixing structural issues; and making life easier for both businesses and consumers
On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the nation a festive promise well ahead of the festival season—a “double Diwali bonanza" in the form of GST 2.0.
