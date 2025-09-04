GST rate cuts won’t touch gold and silver—why precious metals stay at 3%
Summary
The GST Council’s two-slab reform and rate cuts exclude the 3% special category for precious metals, keeping jewellery prices steady.
The GST Council has rationalised tax rates for a range of goods, moving toward reducing the four-slab structure to just two. Several items earlier taxed at 12% and 28% have now been shifted into the 5% and 18% slabs.
