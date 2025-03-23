PT registration, on the other hand, is mandatory for all businesses, but the type of registration depends on whether the business has employees or not. Gohel said a business has to get employee-based PT registration when it hires its first employee on payroll. “Employers are responsible for withholding professional tax from employees’ salaries and submitting it to the local municipal authority. However, for a business with no employees, they just get an enrolment certificate and submit the required annual amount," he explained.