GST registration requirements for NRIs

NRTPs are required to make an advance deposit of tax while applying for registration. This amount is equivalent to the estimated tax liability for the period for which the registration is sought. Further, if the extension of the registration certificate is sought, an additional amount of tax, equivalent to the estimated tax liability for the increased period is required to be deposited. The amount deposited as estimated tax liability is available in the electronic cash ledger of the NRTP. The electronic cash ledger is an e-ledger available on the GST portal, which contains deposits and GST payments that a taxpayer has made.