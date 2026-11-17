Imagine retiring from government service and relying on your monthly pension to meet household expenses. You had stood as a guarantor for someone’s loan while you were still employed. Years later, the borrower stops paying the EMIs, and the bank begins deducting money from your pension account to recover the outstanding dues.

This is what happened to a retired police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, who approached the court after the bank allegedly continued making deductions despite his request to stop them.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court examined this issue in its 13 November 2026 judgment in Nazir Ahmad Kuchay vs Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited.

The case raised an important question: can a bank use a pension account to recover a loan taken by someone else when the pensioner had guaranteed its repayment?

What was the case about? The retired police personnel, Nazir Ahmad Kuchay, had stood as a guarantor for another individual who obtained financial assistance from Jammu and Kashmir Bank. A guarantor is someone who promises to repay a loan if the borrower fails to do so.

When the borrower defaulted on the loan instalments, the bank began deducting the dues from Kuchay's bank account. By then, he had retired from government service and was dependent on his pension to support himself and his family.

After learning about the deductions, he approached the bank and explained his financial dependence on pension income. The bank assured him that further deductions would stop. However, the deductions allegedly continued.

Kuchay subsequently filed a civil suit seeking recovery of the deducted money and an injunction, which is a court order restraining someone from taking a particular action. He also sought interim relief, or temporary protection, until the case was decided.

The trial court rejected his request, holding that a guarantor's repayment liability extends to that of the borrower. He then challenged this decision before the High Court.

Why did the High Court rule in favour of the pensioner? In its 13 November judgment, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi set aside the trial court's order.

The High Court relied on the Supreme Court's 2009 judgment in Radhey Shyam Gupta vs Punjab National Bank, which recognised protection for pension and other retirement benefits against attachment and coercive recovery.

The court observed that pension is meant to ensure financial security after retirement and prevent government employees from becoming dependent on others in their old age.

It noted, “The said benefit is a welfare measure aimed at to secure the interests of the retired employee and his family, which cannot be subjected to coercive recovery measures” because a borrower has failed to repay a loan for which the pensioner stood as guarantor.

The court clarified that a bank cannot use a pension to recover such loan dues when the employee had guaranteed the loan while in active service and the loan and pension accounts were maintained at different bank branches.

Justice Kazmi further added that the bank could pursue recovery against the principal borrower through legally permissible means.

What relief did the court grant? The High Court allowed Kuchay's appeal and restrained Jammu and Kashmir Bank from deducting any further amount from his pension account towards the other individual's loan.

However, it did not order an immediate refund of money already deducted. It left that issue to the trial court, which must decide the claim independently on its merits.

What should pensioners know before guaranteeing someone else's loan? Agreeing to guarantee someone else's loan does not give a bank an unrestricted right to recover the defaulted amount from a pension account.

The High Court has protected pension income from such coercive deductions, while leaving the bank free to pursue the actual borrower through lawful recovery measures. However, the ruling should not be treated as a blanket exemption from a guarantor's loan liability.