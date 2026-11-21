A Gujarat-based firecracker trader has been given a fresh opportunity to challenge a ₹7.60 lakh income tax addition after the ITAT Ahmedabad Bench overturned the appellate order and sent the case back to the Assessing Officer for reconsideration.

The dispute arose after the taxpayer, VG Agrawal, was allegedly allotted two Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) due to a clerical error. While Agrawal maintained that he had already disclosed his entire firecracker business income in his income tax return filed under one PAN, the Income Tax Department initiated reassessment proceedings using the other PAN and treated ₹7.60 lakh as undisclosed income.

The taxpayer challenged the addition, arguing that the same business income could not be taxed again simply because it had been reported under a different PAN.

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How did the duplicate PAN lead to the tax dispute? According to the case details, Agrawal had been allotted two PANs, allegedly because of an inadvertent clerical mistake.

For Assessment Year 2020-21, he filed his income tax return under one of the PANs, declaring his income from the firecracker business. He also submitted an audit report along with the return.

However, the Income Tax Department initiated reassessment proceedings under Section 147 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, using his other PAN.

The Assessing Officer (AO) completed the reassessment on March 24, 2025, under Section 147 read with Section 144 of the Act. The officer assessed the taxpayer's income at ₹7.60 lakh by making an addition of the entire amount.

Agrawal argued that the department had failed to consider the income tax return already filed under his other PAN.

Taxpayer submits bank statements, affidavit and supporting documents During the reassessment proceedings, Agrawal maintained that he had already disclosed his business income under one PAN.

To support his claim, he submitted bank statements, account confirmations from the relevant parties and other supporting documents.

He also furnished an affidavit requesting the deletion of the duplicate PAN, arguing that the two PANs had been allotted because of a clerical error.

The taxpayer contended that the income had already been disclosed to the Income Tax Department and that the addition of ₹7.60 lakh would effectively result in the same income being assessed twice.

However, the Assessing Officer did not accept his explanation and proceeded with the addition.

Why did the first appeal fail? Aggrieved by the assessment order, Agrawal approached the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals at the National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC), Delhi.

However, he did not effectively participate in the appellate proceedings and failed to furnish the necessary evidence and arguments before the appellate authority.

The Commissioner observed that, in the absence of adequate supporting evidence, there was no reason to interfere with the Assessing Officer's decision.

Consequently, the appellate authority agreed with the assessment order and dismissed the taxpayer's grounds of appeal, leaving the ₹7.60 lakh addition unchanged.

ITAT Ahmedabad gives taxpayer another opportunity Agrawal subsequently approached the ITAT Ahmedabad Bench, challenging the appellate order.

The tribunal has now set aside the order passed by the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals and restored the matter to the Assessing Officer for fresh assessment.

This gives the taxpayer another opportunity to present his case and establish that the firecracker business income had already been declared in the return filed under his other PAN.