A Gujarat-based firecracker trader has been given a fresh opportunity to challenge a ₹7.60 lakh income tax addition after the ITAT Ahmedabad Bench overturned the appellate order and sent the case back to the Assessing Officer for reconsideration.
The dispute arose after the taxpayer, VG Agrawal, was allegedly allotted two Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) due to a clerical error. While Agrawal maintained that he had already disclosed his entire firecracker business income in his income tax return filed under one PAN, the Income Tax Department initiated reassessment proceedings using the other PAN and treated ₹7.60 lakh as undisclosed income.
The taxpayer challenged the addition, arguing that the same business income could not be taxed again simply because it had been reported under a different PAN.
According to the case details, Agrawal had been allotted two PANs, allegedly because of an inadvertent clerical mistake.
For Assessment Year 2020-21, he filed his income tax return under one of the PANs, declaring his income from the firecracker business. He also submitted an audit report along with the return.
However, the Income Tax Department initiated reassessment proceedings under Section 147 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, using his other PAN.
The Assessing Officer (AO) completed the reassessment on March 24, 2025, under Section 147 read with Section 144 of the Act. The officer assessed the taxpayer's income at ₹7.60 lakh by making an addition of the entire amount.
Agrawal argued that the department had failed to consider the income tax return already filed under his other PAN.
During the reassessment proceedings, Agrawal maintained that he had already disclosed his business income under one PAN.
To support his claim, he submitted bank statements, account confirmations from the relevant parties and other supporting documents.
He also furnished an affidavit requesting the deletion of the duplicate PAN, arguing that the two PANs had been allotted because of a clerical error.
The taxpayer contended that the income had already been disclosed to the Income Tax Department and that the addition of ₹7.60 lakh would effectively result in the same income being assessed twice.
However, the Assessing Officer did not accept his explanation and proceeded with the addition.
Aggrieved by the assessment order, Agrawal approached the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals at the National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC), Delhi.
However, he did not effectively participate in the appellate proceedings and failed to furnish the necessary evidence and arguments before the appellate authority.
The Commissioner observed that, in the absence of adequate supporting evidence, there was no reason to interfere with the Assessing Officer's decision.
Consequently, the appellate authority agreed with the assessment order and dismissed the taxpayer's grounds of appeal, leaving the ₹7.60 lakh addition unchanged.
Agrawal subsequently approached the ITAT Ahmedabad Bench, challenging the appellate order.
The tribunal has now set aside the order passed by the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals and restored the matter to the Assessing Officer for fresh assessment.
This gives the taxpayer another opportunity to present his case and establish that the firecracker business income had already been declared in the return filed under his other PAN.
The remand means the ₹7.60 lakh addition will require fresh consideration by the Assessing Officer. It does not, by itself, amount to a final finding that the taxpayer's explanation has been accepted or that the addition has been permanently deleted.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.