Gullak Season 4 on SonyLIV: 3 valuable money lessons to learn from the series
Season 4 of Gullak follows the Mishra family's heartwarming tales, highlighting the dynamics between family members and life lessons intertwined with money management, portrayed through relatable scenarios at work and home.
Season 4 of Gullak brings more heartwarming tales of the Mishra family. The amazing Jameel Khan as the father Santosh Mishra, remains upright government employee; the incredible actor Geetanjali Kulkarni as the sharp tongued but wonderful mother Shanti Mishra; their two sons Anand (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) and Aman (Harsh Mayar) who instigate most of the goings on in the family. Praise for the superb Sunita Rajwar - who plays the neighbourhood auntie who pops in to comment on the goings on at the most inopportune moments - can never be enough.