Gurgaon gang running fake credit card scam caught; how to protect yourself from fraud calls

The Gurugram police recently busted a fake call centre racket in Sector 30. This racket basically targeted people across the nation with fraudulent credit card offers, reported Times of India. The gang posed as banking officials and reached out to individuals, offering to redeem credit card reward points. They even offered credit card holders special upgrades.



In reality, all of these offers were methods to gain trust and trick victims into downloading a fake application through a phone link. Furthermore, once the application was installed, it harvested sensitive information such as CVVs, OTPs, along other confidential information.

This enabled the criminals to siphon funds from the victims' credit card accounts. The illicit gains were then cunningly converted to cash by purchasing petrol cards, which were then sold to taxi drivers.

5 ways to stay safe from credit card scams Never share OTPs, PINs, or CVVs: Genuine banking executives will never ask for secret credentials over a call or through random applications. Disconnect such calls immediately if prompted for such data. Verify all unsolicited calls: Carefully check any credit card-related offer directly with your banking institution's customer service before acting. Scamsters feed on urgency and thrill. Do not rely on the caller's promises and claims, even if they seem fair and credible. Enable transaction alerts: Ensure that you set up real-time notifications for credit card transactions. This will help you in spotting any misadventure or suspicious activity quickly. Rapid information in such cases will help you save your finances and report the scam promptly. Time is of immense importance in such cases of credit card-related fraud. Avoid public Wi-Fi for banking: Focus on using secure, private internet connections for any banking transactions. You should also keep your mobile number and email ID updated with your banking institution to reduce the chances of financial fraud or unauthorised debits. Report financial fraud immediately: If you notice any suspicious activity on your credit account, then you should block your card at once. This can be done by reaching out to your banking institution through its designated customer service division. Furthermore, to preserve the rights of not only yourself but also others from such scams, always file a complaint at the National Cyber Reporting Portal through its official website: https://cybercrime.gov.in/

Therefore, staying vigilant, cross-checking every request, and taking seamless action in case of a fraud attempt remain the best tools for credit card users to combat fraud and equip themselves to protect their financial health and integrity.

