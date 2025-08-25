Gurgaon gang running fake credit card scam caught; how to protect yourself from fraud calls

The Gurugram police recently busted a fake call centre racket in Sector 30. This racket basically targeted people across the nation with fraudulent credit card offers, reported Times of India. The gang posed as banking officials and reached out to individuals, offering to redeem credit card reward points. They even offered credit card holders special upgrades.
In reality, all of these offers were methods to gain trust and trick victims into downloading a fake application through a phone link. Furthermore, once the application was installed, it harvested sensitive information such as CVVs, OTPs, along other confidential information.
This enabled the criminals to siphon funds from the victims' credit card accounts. The illicit gains were then cunningly converted to cash by purchasing petrol cards, which were then sold to taxi drivers.
Therefore, staying vigilant, cross-checking every request, and taking seamless action in case of a fraud attempt remain the best tools for credit card users to combat fraud and equip themselves to protect their financial health and integrity.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
