When you go out for a meal, your bill may include more than just the cost of the food, and you might not even notice it. A recent consumer commission case in Gurugram has brought this question into focus, where a woman was charged a service charge and raised an objection.

Here’s what happened, what the case was about, what the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines say, and what you need to know when eating out.

What was the case? According to a report by The Indian Express, a woman who visited a restaurant in Gurugram with her friends for dinner on 16 May 2026 was charged a service fee of ₹401, equivalent to 10% of her bill. She objected and asked the restaurant to remove the charge, but the establishment allegedly refused.

She paid ₹4,811, including the service charge, and subsequently approached the Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, alleging a violation of the CCPA's service charge guidelines.

The restaurant failed to appear before the commission, following which the matter proceeded ex parte. Holding the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed it to refund the ₹401 service charge, pay ₹20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain, and monetary loss, and ₹11,000 towards litigation costs. The total amount awarded was ₹31,401.

The commission also directed the restaurant to pay the amount within 45 days of the order's uploading. In case of non-compliance, the amount will attract interest at 12% per annum until actual realisation.

What do the CCPA guidelines say about service charges? In a PIB release dated 19 July 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution reiterated the provisions of the CCPA guidelines issued on 4 July 2022:

Hotels and restaurants cannot add a service charge automatically or by default to food bills.

Service charge cannot be collected under any other name.

Restaurants cannot force consumers to pay a service charge. They must clearly inform customers that it is voluntary, optional, and entirely at their discretion.

Restaurants cannot restrict entry or refuse services to customers who choose not to pay service charge.

Service charge cannot be added to the food bill, and GST cannot be levied on it. The Delhi High Court, in its March 28, 2025 judgment in National Restaurant Association of India & Ors. v. Union of India & Anr., upheld the validity of these guidelines. The court also clarified that restaurants must comply with them and that the CCPA can enforce the guidelines in accordance with law.

What can you do if a restaurant insists on charging a service fee? If a restaurant adds a service charge to your bill without your consent, you can:

Ask for its removal: Tell the restaurant that the service charge is voluntary and request a revised bill.

Do not confuse it with GST: Applicable taxes on food and services are different from a voluntary service charge.

Keep evidence: Retain the bill and, where possible, document your objection and the restaurant's response.

Register a complaint: You can approach the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) by calling 1915 or using its online platform to report the violation. Consumers are not required to pay a service charge simply because a restaurant has included it in the bill. The CCPA guidelines make clear that the decision rests with the customer.