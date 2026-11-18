When you go out for a meal, your bill may include more than just the cost of the food, and you might not even notice it. A recent consumer commission case in Gurugram has brought this question into focus, where a woman was charged a service charge and raised an objection.
Here’s what happened, what the case was about, what the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines say, and what you need to know when eating out.
According to a report by The Indian Express, a woman who visited a restaurant in Gurugram with her friends for dinner on 16 May 2026 was charged a service fee of ₹401, equivalent to 10% of her bill. She objected and asked the restaurant to remove the charge, but the establishment allegedly refused.
She paid ₹4,811, including the service charge, and subsequently approached the Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, alleging a violation of the CCPA's service charge guidelines.
The restaurant failed to appear before the commission, following which the matter proceeded ex parte. Holding the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed it to refund the ₹401 service charge, pay ₹20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain, and monetary loss, and ₹11,000 towards litigation costs. The total amount awarded was ₹31,401.
The commission also directed the restaurant to pay the amount within 45 days of the order's uploading. In case of non-compliance, the amount will attract interest at 12% per annum until actual realisation.
In a PIB release dated 19 July 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution reiterated the provisions of the CCPA guidelines issued on 4 July 2022:
The Delhi High Court, in its March 28, 2025 judgment in National Restaurant Association of India & Ors. v. Union of India & Anr., upheld the validity of these guidelines. The court also clarified that restaurants must comply with them and that the CCPA can enforce the guidelines in accordance with law.
If a restaurant adds a service charge to your bill without your consent, you can:
Consumers are not required to pay a service charge simply because a restaurant has included it in the bill. The CCPA guidelines make clear that the decision rests with the customer.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Seek appropriate legal advice in case of a dispute.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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