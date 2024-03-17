British soldier Edward Horniman inherits a Dukedom, but gets entangled in shady family business involving weed cultivation. Facing debt and threats, he struggles to break free. Lessons on family businesses and investing are highlighted in this Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series on Netflix.

So a British peacekeeping soldier Edward Horniman (played by the handsome Theo James, whom you last saw in The White Lotus) loses his father and earns a Dukedom which his father has willed to him and not his older brother Freddy. He realises that Freddy is in debt and his father has been leasing out their ancestral lands to Susie Glass and her father who run a business of growing weed.

Family businesses are hard to deal with, especially if you, dear investor, are not interested in it. Here are the two really important money lessons you need to learn from this awesome, fun, bloody (it is a Guy Ritchie series, after all!) show on Netflix.Also Read: Learn from Sidharth Malhotra: Become a financial Yodha with these 3 lessons

It’s tough to exit family businesses The new Duke is a calm, unruffled man. He knows that allowing marijuana cultivation in his lands is not right, and he tells Susie Glass (played by the saucer-eyed Kaya Scodelario) that he wants out. But Susie can help with money and connections to that bad men who will kill Freddy if his loans aren’t paid, so the Duke gets embroiled in the business.

It’s a great lesson to learn in life too. Before you suddenly inherit properties, farms, and even poorly made long term investments made by a parent who stubbornly believed they did not need your advice, sit down and have a family meeting and talk about living wills and inheritance and taxes that will surely put a huge dent in your life savings. Also Read: Laapataa Ladies: 4 money lessons one can learn from this funny, heartwarming take on life

It’s best to know your associates Susie Glass works for her father who operates his marijuana empire out of a fancy prison. The wandering community (calling them Gypsies is an offence today) can steal at will and Edward cannot do anything because they have ‘hundreds of cousins’. Gospel John has a gang that will kill in the name of God and he’s still searching for his missing brother and the money counter Jethro.

The business of investing your money is a matter of trust too. The best way to negotiate this jungle of people, financial institutions, laws connected with these needs you to work like a trapeze artist. When it comes to investing your hard earned money, you must educate yourself - just like the Duke does - about everything. Only then will you know how to come out on top and raise a toast to success.

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

