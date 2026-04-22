Hajj can cost up to ₹10 lakh, Umrah starts at ₹1.5 lakh: What drives the huge price difference in Mecca pilgrimages?

For many pilgrims, cost is one of the crucial factors to decide whether to perform Hajj or Umrah. While both involve travel to the holy city of Mecca, Hajj is far more expensive, whereas Umrah is comparatively lighter on the pocket.

What is the difference between Umrah and Hajj? Hajj is one of Islam's five pillars and a religious duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it. Umrah, on the other hand, is not one of the pillars of Islam. It is a recommended practice (called a Sunnah) and is not mandatory. Though Umrah is still a kind of religious obligation, it is not compulsory like Hajj.

Hajj vs Umrah: A cost comparison Hajj cost ranges between ₹ 6 lakh and ₹ 10 lakh Hajj is significantly more expensive because it takes place on fixed, peak-season dates, lasts for two to three weeks, and involves high-demand infrastructure (tents at Mina and Arafat). Umrah is more affordable because it can be done at any time of the year and requires a much shorter stay.

For example, in 2025, the Hajj package prices ranged from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh per person, depending on the package type (standard, VIP, or private). They include flights, hotel accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, meals, and ground transport.

Also Read | Akasa taps Hajj travel to offset other West Asia route cuts

Here's a look at some packages from last year: Marhaba Haji 40 Days Deluxe Hajj 2025 Package

Price: ₹7,25,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa - Accommodation - Umrah kit - Food - Transport - Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

40 Days Semi-Deluxe Hajj 2025

Price: ₹6,75,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa - Accommodation - Umrah kit - Food - Transport Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

40 Days Economy Hajj 2025 Package

Price: ₹6,25,000/-

Inclusions: Air tickets - Hajj Visa Accommodation - Umrah kit Food - Transport Ziarath - 5 ltr Zamzam - Laundry

Talbiya Umrah Deluxe Hajj Package 30 Days

This offers a 30-day stay in Mecca without any shifting between accommodations. This package provides a straightforward, no-hassle experience, making it an excellent choice for those who value simplicity and focus in their divine journey. Starts from: ₹744,999/-

Hajj Package 30 Days

This package is based in Aziziya, strategically located near Mina, ensuring your 5-day Arkan is seamlessly integrated into your journey. However, you might have to shift your accommodation. Starts from: ₹679,999/-

Bakhla Hajj 2025 Gold non-shifting long tour: Starts from ₹8,79,500

Hajj 2025 platinum shifting long tour: Starts from ₹6,83,500

Hajj 2025 silver shifting long tour: Starts from ₹5,66,500

Umrah cost ranges between ₹ 1.5 lakh and ₹ 3 lakh Umrah, meanwhile, is more flexible and affordable compared to Hajj. In 2025, the cost of performing Umrah typically ranges between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh per person, depending on:

Flight tickets (average ₹50,000 – ₹90,000)

Hotel stay in Mecca and Madinah ( ₹4,000 – ₹15,000 per night)