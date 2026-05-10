Happy Mother's Day: I asked ChatGPT how women can budget smartly for extended maternity break – response was eye-opener

Happy Mother's Day: How working women should rethink their finances if they want to extend their maternity leave, here's what AI said
I asked ChatGPT how working women should plan their finances if they want to extend their maternity break for 1 year, 2 years, or even 3 years — and how they should rethink savings, investments, insurance, EMIs, childcare costs, and career planning before taking the leap. Here’s what it suggested.
If a working woman is planning to extend her maternity break for 1 year, 2 years, or even 3 years, the biggest mistake is assuming expenses will fall after leaving work. In reality, household income may drop sharply while childcare, medical, and lifestyle costs rise. The key is to build a realistic survival-and-stability budget before taking the break.
Before resigning or extending leave, the family should try living on one salary for at least 3–6 months. During this time, track home loan/rent, groceries, insurance premiums, maid/nanny expenses, medical bills, baby-related costs, transport and fuel, SIPs and investments, subscriptions and lifestyle spending
This exercise shows whether the current lifestyle is sustainable without stress.
A one-year break is mostly a liquidity challenge.
Idealy save 12 months of expenses before leaving work. Of this, keep at least 6 months in savings account/liquid fund and remaining in short-term debt instruments
This becomes both a cash flow and long-term wealth challenge. One practical budgeting moves is to reduce EMIs before break if possible. Hence avoid buying a new car, bigger home or expensive gadgets. On the other hand, try to build a dedicated baby and childcare fund, separate emergency corpus
Instead of stopping SIPs, reduce SIP amount by 30–50%
prioritise investing in index funds and PPF
Do not ignore retirement investing as compounding matters even during career breaks.
A 3-year break needs near full financial restructuring. Ideally, families should have about 18–24 months emergency corpus, a low debt burden, a stable second income and strong insurance coverage
Budgeting changes are essential. So move from aspirational spending to essential spending and maintain strict monthly expense tracking. Also postpone large financial goals temporarily
2. Ignoring inflation
3. Depending entirely on spouse’s income. Women should maintain:
Instead of alloting 50% needs, 30% wants and 20% savings. You should now try to focus on 70% essentials, 10% lifestyle and 20% savings + emergency investments
The focus should shift from wealth expansion to financial stability.
Before leaving a job, check:
family floater adequacy
term insurance needs
Many women realise too late that employer benefits disappear after resignation.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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