Happy Mother's Day: I asked ChatGPT how women can budget smartly for extended maternity break – response was eye-opener

Working women planning to extend maternity leave should rethink finances, focusing on budgeting for increased costs and decreased income. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated10 May 2026, 08:20 AM IST
Financial Strategies for Working Women Planning Extended Maternity Breaks
Financial Strategies for Working Women Planning Extended Maternity Breaks(Pexels)

Happy Mother's Day: How working women should rethink their finances if they want to extend their maternity leave, here's what AI said

I asked ChatGPT how working women should plan their finances if they want to extend their maternity break for 1 year, 2 years, or even 3 years — and how they should rethink savings, investments, insurance, EMIs, childcare costs, and career planning before taking the leap. Here’s what it suggested.

How to financially plan for a extended maternity break?

If a working woman is planning to extend her maternity break for 1 year, 2 years, or even 3 years, the biggest mistake is assuming expenses will fall after leaving work. In reality, household income may drop sharply while childcare, medical, and lifestyle costs rise. The key is to build a realistic survival-and-stability budget before taking the break.

First calculate the “single-income reality”

Before resigning or extending leave, the family should try living on one salary for at least 3–6 months. During this time, track home loan/rent, groceries, insurance premiums, maid/nanny expenses, medical bills, baby-related costs, transport and fuel, SIPs and investments, subscriptions and lifestyle spending

This exercise shows whether the current lifestyle is sustainable without stress.

Also Read | Mother's Day special: Top five lessons Indian mothers taught us

Budgeting framework based on maternity break duration

If planning a 1-year break

A one-year break is mostly a liquidity challenge.

Idealy save 12 months of expenses before leaving work. Of this, keep at least 6 months in savings account/liquid fund and remaining in short-term debt instruments

Continue investment:

  • retirement SIPs
  • health insurance, term insurance
  • emergency fund contributions

What to cut temporarily:

  • luxury shopping
  • vacations
  • aggressive investments
  • unnecessary subscriptions

If planning a 2-year break

This becomes both a cash flow and long-term wealth challenge. One practical budgeting moves is to reduce EMIs before break if possible. Hence avoid buying a new car, bigger home or expensive gadgets. On the other hand, try to build a dedicated baby and childcare fund, separate emergency corpus

Investment strategy:

Instead of stopping SIPs, reduce SIP amount by 30–50%

prioritise investing in index funds and PPF

Do not ignore retirement investing as compounding matters even during career breaks.

Also Read | Mother's Day 2026: When is Mother's Day in India - May 10 or May 17?

If planning a 3-year break

A 3-year break needs near full financial restructuring. Ideally, families should have about 18–24 months emergency corpus, a low debt burden, a stable second income and strong insurance coverage

Budgeting changes are essential. So move from aspirational spending to essential spending and maintain strict monthly expense tracking. Also postpone large financial goals temporarily

Examples:

  • luxury travel
  • second property purchase
  • expensive school admissions too early

Biggest budgeting mistakes families make

  1. Underestimating childcare costs. Even stay-at-home mothers may later need:
  • daycare
  • part-time nanny
  • preschool
  • additional domestic help
  • Baby costs rise every year.

2. Ignoring inflation

  • Milk, healthcare, diapers, medicines, and education costs rise faster than normal inflation.
  • A budget made today may fail after 18 months unless adjusted regularly.

3. Depending entirely on spouse’s income. Women should maintain:

  • personal savings account
  • independent investments
  • active credit score
  • some financial autonomy
  • Even small monthly investing helps.
  • Simple budgeting rule to follow

The 50-30-20 rule can be modified during maternity breaks

Instead of alloting 50% needs, 30% wants and 20% savings. You should now try to focus on 70% essentials, 10% lifestyle and 20% savings + emergency investments

The focus should shift from wealth expansion to financial stability.

Insurance checklist before taking the break

Before leaving a job, check:

  • whether employer health insurance ends immediately
  • maternity and newborn coverage limits

family floater adequacy

term insurance needs

Many women realise too late that employer benefits disappear after resignation.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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