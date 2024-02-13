Valentine’s Day serves as an occasion to make your partner feel special. In addition to planning a date and buying expensive gifts, try to gift your loved ones with something that can enhance their financial security. If your partner is not much into savings and investment, Valentine’s can be the occasion to initiate a conversation around financial literacy. Here are the top 5 financial gifts people can give to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Insurance

If your partner is in a private job and doesn’t have proper life and health insurance, this is the right time to discuss the need for one and finalise suitable health and life insurance products that suit their needs.

The age at which a person takes life insurance plays a crucial role in determining the policy benefits as well as its premium. That’s why it is always the best option to start your insurance policies at the earliest. Such policies appear as saviours the times of medical emergencies and help in the protection of the policyholder and family members.

Gold bonds

Instead of buying expensive designer gold jewellery for your partner or loved ones, try to invest in sovereign gold bonds (SGB), digital gold, Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Gold funds. Many of these investments also offer tax benefits and offer better value on sale compared to gold jewellery.

Mutual Funds

People who are new to the share market can also use Valentine's Day as an occasion to begin investing in Mutual Funds. MF investments are one of the safest ways to begin investing in stock markets. They also come with certain benefits and security features. People can choose from three different categories of MFs, ie large-cap mutual funds, mid-cap mutual funds, and small-cap mutual funds.

MF works by pooling the money from multiple investors, and then the collected amount is invested in different stocks, bonds, or other securities by a professional fund manager on behalf of the investors.

Emergency fund

Initiating fixed instalments for a contingency or emergency fund can also be proved as a great gift on Valentine's Day. Emergency or contingency funds are an integral part of our finances. A sound emergency fund not only helps us in fulfilling long-term financial goals but also protects us during financial hardships in case of job loss or another emergency.

Investment Books

If the different investment options mentioned earlier are confusing enough to select the right financial gift for your Valentine, then you can merely start by gifting them an investment book for beginners. The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham, The Little Book of common-sense investing by John C. Bogle, and The Warren Buffett Way by Robert G. Hagstrom are a few books you can think of gifting to your partner who is completely new to investing.

