Happy Valentine’s Day: Think beyond roses and chocolates, secure your partner's future with these 5 financial gifts
Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to enhance financial security by gifting insurance, gold bonds, mutual funds, emergency funds, or investment books
Valentine’s Day serves as an occasion to make your partner feel special. In addition to planning a date and buying expensive gifts, try to gift your loved ones with something that can enhance their financial security. If your partner is not much into savings and investment, Valentine’s can be the occasion to initiate a conversation around financial literacy. Here are the top 5 financial gifts people can give to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.