Hard vs Soft credit inquiries: 5 important differences that can impact your credit score

Your credit report is nothing but your financial report card. This is a three-digit number that provides future lenders with a clear idea of your repayment potential and borrowing integrity. It plays a serious role in deciding your financial credibility.

Whether you apply for any form of new debt, such as a personal loan, home loan, car loan, credit card or even check your own credit report, an inquiry may be triggered on your credit report. This inquiry falls into two main types. Hard inquiries and soft inquiries.

Given that both involve checking your credit history and past financial performance, they still influence your financial profile very differently. If you are a new or a regular borrower, it is vital for you to understand the difference between the two so that you can maintain a clean credit history and a strong credit score. Such an approach will keep your financial health protected and ensure that you avoid unnecessary financial setbacks or psychological stress later. Let us discuss both of these concepts in greater depth.

What is a soft inquiry? A soft check, i.e., a soft inquiry, occurs when your credit report is checked for just background or informational purposes only. Such a check is not done for lending purposes. It does not impact your credit score adversely and is generally visible to only you. For example, if you check your credit report, there will be a soft inquiry that will be triggered on your credit profile, but this inquiry will be harmless in nature.

What is a hard inquiry? A hard check, i.e., a hard inquiry, takes place when you apply for fresh credit, and a lending institution checks your credit report to determine how risky it will be to lend you funds. This means, how has your credit performance been? Have you cleared past dues on time? Or have you defaulted?

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All such factors can be clearly assessed by the lending institution from your credit report. Such an inquiry can lower your credit score and remain on your report temporarily. That is why it is said that one should not apply for several different forms of credit in a very short period, as it signifies credit hunger.

Hence, keeping these fundamentals in mind, let us discuss the five major differences between the two types of credit inquiries.

Hard Inquiry vs Soft Inquiry: Key differences you must know

Basis of Difference Hard Inquiry Soft Inquiry Impact on Credit Score Can reduce your credit score by a few points. Does not affect your credit score. Reason for Inquiry Occurs during the submission of a personal loan, home loan, or credit card application. Happens during self-checks or pre-approved offers. Permission Requirement Usually requires your explicit consent. May occur without direct permission. Visibility to Lenders Visible to other lenders reviewing your credit report. Visible only to you in most cases. Duration on Credit Report Can stay on the report for up to two years. Temporary and generally insignificant.

Therefore, hard checks on your credit profile are often considered serious. This is because they indicate active borrowing behaviour and credit dependence. If there are multiple recent checks on your credit profile within a very short span of time, lenders may believe you are financially stressed or overly reliant on new credit to meet day-to-day expenses.

Such behaviour is considered very unhealthy and can make it very difficult to secure future loans, credit cards, and other forms of credit. Even if cleared, such an individual might face very high interest rates on borrowed funds.

Soft inquiries, on the other hand, are harmless and common. Checking your own credit score regularly for simple due diligence is considered a soft inquiry and is actually a good financial habit. Such a habit must be appreciated. It helps you monitor your credit health without harming your score.

Therefore, understanding the difference between hard and soft inquiries is essential for maintaining a strong credit profile. While soft inquiries are harmless and do not impact your financial standing, hard inquiries should be managed carefully.

Avoid applying for multiple loans or credit cards unnecessarily, as repeated hard inquiries can lower your credit score and affect future borrowing opportunities. Responsible credit behaviour and regular monitoring of your credit report can help you build long-term financial stability.