Harshad Mehta scam lessons: 5 investing mistakes retail investors still make today

The Harshad Mehta story is often admired and remembered for its thrilling nature. Even today, it is recognised as a tale of stock market glamour, overnight wealth, epic valuations, stock rallies and spectacular downfall.

Today, more than three decades later, however, the 1992 scam continues to remain significant not only because of its historical relevance for the Indian equity markets and its massive scale, but because it exposed timeless human weaknesses such as overconfidence, greed, thrill, blind trust, and the temptation of generating money easily. These traits continue to shape financial decisions even in 2026.

Glimpses of the same human weakness have been seen in recent SEBI orders and press releases, where, for example, it has been highlighted how 93% of individual traders incurred losses in equity F&O between FY22 and FY24. Furthermore, aggregate losses exceed ₹1.8 lakh crores over three years.

These shocking stats are not just random observations by the regulator but are data-backed, solid observations highlighting how greed and short-term thinking have resulted in serious financial losses for the masses participating in excessive trading in equity markets nationwide. Let us now discuss the 1992 scam and examine how a basic conceptual understanding of it can shed light on the common reasons for financial losses in equity markets to this day.

Securities Scam of 1992: How did it happen? Harshad Mehta primarily exploited loopholes and weaknesses in the nation’s banking system. This was accomplished by using fake bank receipts and manipulating inter-banking transactions to divert funds into the stock market.

This influx of money led to artificially inflated stock prices, triggering a massive market rally. Eventually, when the entire fraud was uncovered, the bubble popped, resulting in serious financial losses for participants, especially retail investors. The scam wiped out investor wealth and exposed deep flaws in the regulation of equity markets and overall financial oversight.

How this scam holds relevance even today Today, it is a given that technology has evolved and improved immensely. Still, basic human behaviour remains largely unchanged. Social media and Telegram stock tips, reckless speculative trading, get-rich-quick schemes and similar scams that target victim greed and the fear of missing out (FOMO) continue to influence and impact investors and market participants.

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That is why the Harshad Mehta episode still holds immense value and serves as a serious reminder that markets are driven as much by emotions as by fundamentals. Keeping these important aspects and realities in mind, here are several critical lessons from the scam that is going to continue to rule the headlines even as years roll.

5 Key lessons from the Harshad Mehta scam that still matter today

1. There is no substitute for due diligence As a matter of fact, you should never invest solely because others are investing or participating in a scrip. Focus on understanding the basic fundamentals of a business, its current earnings, future aspirations and its management targets before making any investing decisions. Taking guidance from a certified financial advisor is also a prudent way to ensure that your decisions are always backed by professional ethics and objectivity, rather than emotion.

2. Beware of herd mentality Market euphoria and thrill can cloud judgment. It can make it difficult for market participants who lack adequate training to distinguish between the correct and incorrect ways ahead. Following the crowd, i.e., the herd, without independent thinking often leads to costly mistakes. You must remember this fact clearly: wealth is built by a select few, not the herd. That is why going with the herd might look comforting temporarily, but it can still lead to financial losses later.

3. If returns look too good, be cautious Extraordinary gains, short-term stock rallies can all look lucrative. Still, they usually come with extraordinary risks. Sustainable wealth is rarely built overnight. It takes devotion, sacrifice, and extended planning to create meaningful wealth; not only should one have a clear understanding of compounding and its power to build wealth in equity markets.

4. Strong systems and proper regulation matter The scam highlighted how weak oversight and inadequate regulation can create opportunities for fraud. Transparency, accountability and regulation remain critical for healthy markets. Not only this, but heeding the words, advice, and reports of regulatory agencies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is also vital, so that investing remains a pleasant, objective, and clarity-filled experience for investors.

5. Control emotions while investing Greed and fear are often an investor's biggest enemies. You should be clear that discipline and patience consistently outperform impulsive decisions. When making any investment decisions, or even life decisions, you should consider all aspects, speak to experts, learn from them, and learn from the experience of others who have faced similar situations, and only post the same take on long-term investment calls.