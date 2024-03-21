Money
Has Rera really served its purpose?
Aprajita Sharma 12 min read 21 Mar 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Summary
- Rera does not have any enforcement machinery: builders continue to flout all rules and ignore orders, while homebuyers are left in the lurch.
Rama Sanyal is in a state of severe shock. The 60-year-old woman had invested ₹1.10 crore—her entire life savings—in a dream home in Mumbai. The builder, however, refused to deliver possession of the flat and later took refuge under the insolvency law. Sanyal’s dreams lie shattered and her money out of reach, for now.
