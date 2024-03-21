Has Rera really served its purpose?

Take the case of a Bengaluru-based IT professional who is stuck in a judicial quagmire for more than 12 years now. “I booked the apartment in 2012 with an expected delivery in 2014. By early 2013, over 90% of the amount had been paid through a combination of self-funding and a bank loan. Construction stalled when almost 90% of the project was completed due to reasons not disclosed to buyers. In late 2018, we approached Rera and received a favourable order for repayment of principal and interest in early 2019. The respondents (builder) did not comply with it. I approached the offices of the deputy commissioner and the tahsildar. My files suddenly went missing. Later, with the help of a friend who is an IAS officer, I pursued the matter and my file was found the same day ," says the IT professional who did not want to be named because his complaint is still pending in the courts.