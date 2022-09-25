Has the pharma sector become attractive after the recent market correction?2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 11:21 PM IST
- Industry experts believe that recovery in the non-covid business of pharma companies is a key tailwind for this sector
The pharma sector looks set for a good show over the next five years after underperforming over the last one year, say experts. Over a one-year period, pharma funds have delivered a negative return of 11% to investors. On a long term though, this thematic category has been among the top performers.