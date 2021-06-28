Has the second covid wave turned things in favour of homebuyers?

Price movement: High inventory and poor sales have ensured that housing prices remain subdued for quite some time. The housing price index released by RBI showed an increase of 1.1% in the third quarter of financial year 2020-21. However, the construction cost has gone up around 10%, according to industry estimates. This has mounted pressure on developers who are already operating with thin margins. “Property prices may increase in the range of 5-8% by the end of 2021 as input costs have increased significantly, and industry leaders are echoing this sentiment too. The coming months might see a price bump, but the percentage of price rise may vary according to markets," said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and co-founder, SquareYards. However, the price rise may not be uniform, and across all sections, say experts.