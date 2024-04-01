Has your income tax slab changed from today? Finance Ministry says this...
Finance Ministry clarifies no new tax changes from April 1, 2024. Taxpayers can opt for old or new regime based on preferences
The Finance Ministry has issued a clarification amidst the dissemination of misleading information on social media platforms regarding the new tax regime. It emphasizes that there are no new changes taking effect from April 1, 2024. Taxpayers have the flexibility to choose between the old and new tax regimes based on their preferences and financial circumstances, with the option to opt out of the new regime until filing their return for Assessment Year 2024-25. Eligible individuals without business income can alternate between the old and new regimes for each financial year.