Hat-trick on cards? Dividends from CPSEs may cross ₹50,000 crore this year too: Report
Dividends from central public sector enterprises are expected to surpass ₹50,000 crore during the current fiscal for third year in a row. It has already crossed the Budget Estimate (BE) during the current fiscal year.
Dividends from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) are likely to cross ₹50,000 crore during the current fiscal for the third year in a row. It has already exceeded the Budget Estimate (BE) during the current fiscal year, reported Business Line.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message