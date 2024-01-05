 Hat-trick on cards? Dividends from CPSEs may cross ₹50,000 crore this year too: Report | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Hat-trick on cards? Dividends from CPSEs may cross 50,000 crore this year too: Report
Back Back
MintGenie

Hat-trick on cards? Dividends from CPSEs may cross ₹50,000 crore this year too: Report

MintGenie Team

Dividends from central public sector enterprises are expected to surpass ₹50,000 crore during the current fiscal for third year in a row. It has already crossed the Budget Estimate (BE) during the current fiscal year.

The higher dividend collection can be attributed to improved profitability of CPSEs and a consistent dividend policy.Premium
The higher dividend collection can be attributed to improved profitability of CPSEs and a consistent dividend policy.

Dividends from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) are likely to cross 50,000 crore during the current fiscal for the third year in a row. It has already exceeded the Budget Estimate (BE) during the current fiscal year, reported Business Line

However, disinvestment proceeds from CPSEs are likely to remain below the Budget Estimate.

Collections from dividend and disinvestment are part of non­tax revenue and maintained by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). 

While combined collection is lower than the target, it is unlikely to affect the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent as mobilisation through direct tax, GST and RBI surplus is likely to be much higher. 

The higher dividend collection can be attributed to improved profitability of CPSEs and a consistent dividend policy. 

For the unversed, a CPSE would pay an annual dividend of 30 per cent PAT (profit after tax) or 30 per cent of the government’s equity, whichever is higher, according to Finance Ministry guidelines announced in 2016.  

However, due account should be taken of cash and free reserves with the CPSE and, accordingly, special dividend would have to be paid to the government as a return for its equity investments. 

Further, CPSEs with large cash/free reserves and sustainable profit may issue bonus shares. “Any case of exception should be explained specifically by the concerned administrative ministry/department concerned to the Secretary DEA," the guidelines say. 

Later in 2020, an advisory on consistent dividend policy said that the CPSEs, especially companies that pay relatively higher dividends (100 per cent dividend or 10 per share), may consider paying quarterly dividend. 

For others, the frequency could be half yearly. Further, all CPSEs should consider paying at least 90 per cent of the projected annual dividend in one or more instalments as interim dividend. 

It has not been easy to sell stakes in CPSEs for the government this fiscal. Though it managed to sell minor stakes in companies such as HAL, RVNL, Coal India, SJVN Ltd, and Hudco, strategic sell­off of IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation, BEML PDIL, HLL Life Care Ltd  and NMDC Steel Ltd are yet to be completed. 

In fact, the bigger strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is likely  to conclude only next year.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Jan 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App