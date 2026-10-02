Have 5 mutual funds in your portfolio? Should you invest ₹10,000 bonus in one scheme or split it — what experts suggest

Suppose you already have 5 mutual funds in your portfolio across equity, debt, hybrid, gold, etc. You receive a ₹10,000 bonus from your employer and want to invest the money in these mutual fund holdings.

Should you add it to all five funds or put it into just one or two? Here is what experts suggest investors should consider before putting a small lump sum to work.

Should you invest the ₹ 10,000 across all five funds? Aditya Agarwal, Co-founder, Wealthy.in said the number of funds matters less than the portfolio’s current asset allocation. “The right question is not ‘how should I split this?’ but ‘which part of my portfolio is short of its target?’”

If an investor has a target mix—for example, a specific allocation to equity, debt and gold—the bonus can go towards the asset class that is furthest below its target. Splitting ₹2,000 into each of five funds sounds balanced, but it simply repeats the current mix, including whatever imbalance already exists, Agarwal said.

Putting the whole amount into one fund is perfectly fine when one gap is clearly larger than the others. Spreading it over two or three makes sense when a couple of asset classes are underweight, he added.

Manish P. Hingar, Founder and chief executive officer of Fintoo, said, “Don’t spread ₹10,000 across all five funds. ₹2,000 each makes very little difference. Look at your overall portfolio mix instead. Say your plan is 60% equity, and you currently sit at 52%; the bonus goes to equity. Put it into the one or two funds that are below their planned share. Let your asset allocation decide where the money goes, not your favourite fund.”

What should investors check before investing an extra amount? Agarwal suggested a simple framework:

Check the safety net first: If there is no emergency fund or the investor has high-interest debt, the bonus may be better used there before investing in mutual funds.

If there is no emergency fund or the investor has high-interest debt, the bonus may be better used there before investing in mutual funds. Check the current asset allocation: Compare the portfolio’s equity, debt, hybrid, and gold exposure with the target allocation. Hybrid funds should be assessed based on their underlying equity and debt exposure as well.

Compare the portfolio’s equity, debt, hybrid, and gold exposure with the target allocation. Hybrid funds should be assessed based on their underlying equity and debt exposure as well. Identify the biggest gap: The asset class furthest below its target can get priority.

The asset class furthest below its target can get priority. Consider the goal and timeline: Money needed within the next few years should not automatically be moved into equity just because equity is underweight.

Money needed within the next few years should not automatically be moved into equity just because equity is underweight. Then assess the fund: Once the asset class is decided, investors can evaluate the fund based on long-term consistency against its benchmark and peers, costs, and performance during market declines, rather than one strong year. Should you invest the bonus in an underperforming fund to average your investment? A fund falling in value alone is not a reason to add more money to it. Investors should first understand why it has underperformed.

“If the whole market is down, adding money does lower your average cost. But if the fund has trailed similar funds for two to three years, the fund itself is the problem, and putting more money into it won’t fix that,” Hingar said.

He added that investors should also ensure that the additional investment does not push the fund above its planned portfolio allocation.

Agarwal said investors should review a fund if it has consistently trailed its benchmark and peers for 3 years or more, or if there has been a change in the fund manager or strategy.

“In that case, the bonus is better directed elsewhere, and the existing holding should be reviewed. Averaging only helps if the fund is temporarily down for the right reasons. It doesn't help if the fund is simply a weak fund,” he said.

Also Read | Mutual fund portfolio: Allocation guide for investors with diverse risk profiles

Should you invest the ₹ 10,000 as a lump sum or through SIPs? For a one-time ₹10,000 bonus, Hingar said investing it in one go can make more sense than setting up an SIP, since an SIP is primarily meant for regular monthly investments.

“If the money is going into equity and markets feel shaky, you can split it yourself into two or three parts over a few months. For debt or gold funds, invest it all at once,” he said.

Agarwal said splitting the amount into three or four instalments of ₹2,500– ₹3,000 can add effort while leaving the money idle for longer. Investors cannot reliably time the market, and trying to do so with a small amount may have limited impact.