Have a ₹50 lakh home loan? Check how much your EMI could rise after the RBI rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, marking its first rate hike since February 2023. The decision comes amid inflationary pressures and global uncertainties, with the central bank seeking to balance price stability and macroeconomic conditions.

For home loan borrowers, the hike could mean higher monthly repayments if banks pass on the increase to lending rates. The impact will depend on the loan amount, repayment tenure, lender and interest rate applicable to the borrower.

For someone with a ₹50 lakh home loan, the monthly EMI could rise by ₹852 to ₹867 on a 30-year loan, depending on the lender, according to Atul Monga, CEO and co-founder of BASIC Home Loan.

How much will your ₹ 50 lakh home loan EMI increase? Monga estimates that a 25-basis-point increase would raise the monthly equated monthly instalment (EMI) on a ₹50 lakh home loan with a 30-year tenure by ₹852 at a public sector bank, from ₹34,109 to ₹34,961. At a private bank, the EMI would rise by ₹867, from ₹35,821 to ₹36,688.

Raoul Kapoor, co-CEO of Andromeda Sales and Distribution, said home loan rates of around 7.15% are currently available to eligible borrowers. If the entire 25-basis-point increase is passed on, the rate would rise to 7.40%, increasing the EMI on a ₹50 lakh loan for a 20-year period, from ₹39,216 to ₹39,975.

₹50 lakh home loan EMI before hike EMI after hike Monthly increase 30 years, public sector bank ₹ 34,109 ₹ 34,961 ₹ 852 30 years, private bank ₹ 35,821 ₹ 36,688 ₹ 867 20 years, rate rises from 7.15% to 7.40% ₹ 39,216 ₹ 39,975 ₹ 759 Source: Atul Monga, BASIC Home Loan, and Raoul Kapoor, Andromeda Sales and Distribution.

The effect extends beyond the monthly repayment. Monga estimates that, over the full 30-year tenure, the additional interest outgo could be approximately ₹3.07 lakh for a public sector bank borrower and ₹3.12 lakh for a private bank borrower, assuming the loan runs for the entire period.

The actual impact will depend on whether the lender passes on the full rate hike, the interest rate applicable to the borrower and how repayments are adjusted.

How will the rate hike affect other home loan amounts? The impact will also vary with the amount borrowed. Kapoor's calculations assume a current interest rate of 7.15%, which he said is available to eligible borrowers, rising to 7.40% after the full 25-basis-point increase is passed on. The estimates below show the potential effect on different loan amounts over a 20-year repayment period.

Home loan amount EMI at 7.15% EMI at 7.40% Monthly increase ₹ 25 lakh ₹ 19,608 ₹ 19,987 ₹ 379 ₹ 50 lakh ₹ 39,216 ₹ 39,975 ₹ 759 ₹ 1 crore ₹ 78,433 ₹ 79,949 ₹ 1,516 Source: Raoul Kapoor, co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution. Figures assume a 20-year tenure and full transmission of the rate hike.

Under these assumptions, the EMI on a ₹1 crore home loan would increase by ₹1,516 a month, compared with ₹379 for a ₹25 lakh loan. These are illustrative estimates, as the interest rate offered to individual borrowers may differ.

How should borrowers manage the higher repayment burden? Monga said the rate hike is unlikely to significantly alter homebuyer sentiment or long-term housing demand. He cited urbanisation, rising incomes and demand from first-time buyers, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets, as factors supporting the housing sector.

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For existing borrowers, Monga suggested considering a higher EMI instead of extending the loan tenure, as a longer repayment period can increase cumulative interest costs. He also suggested using annual savings or bonuses to prepay an additional EMI each year and exploring internal repricing options with lenders.

Kapoor said the actual impact would depend on the lender, loan benchmark and borrower profile, as well as whether the rate increase is reflected in a higher EMI, an extended tenure or a combination of both.