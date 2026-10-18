Have a minor PAN card? Here's how to update it to major status with new photo and signature after turning 18

If you have received your PAN card as a minor, you are required to update the photograph, signature, and other personal details associated with it to reflect your current details after turning 18.
A PAN card issued before the age of 18 remains valid after an individual becomes an adult, but the details need to be updated to reflect their status as a major. The process involves updating an existing PAN record, not applying for an entirely new PAN number. Here's what you need to know.
A minor PAN card is issued to an individual below 18 years of age. It serves as a tax identification document and is required when financial activities, such as certain investments or transactions, are undertaken in the child’s name.
Since a minor cannot independently complete all formalities, a parent or legal guardian handles the application. The minor’s PAN is linked to the child’s identity, although the application and contact details belong to the parent. It is not mandatory for every child to have a minor PAN.
The first step is to check the information printed on your PAN card and the details recorded in your PAN application.
You can submit a request through the official Protean eGov or UTIITSL PAN service to make changes or corrections in existing PAN data.
No. Turning 18 does not require you to obtain another PAN. A person must not hold more than one PAN. If you already have a PAN issued during childhood, use the existing number when requesting changes to the record.
Once the correction request is processed, you can receive a PAN card reflecting the updated details while retaining the same PAN number.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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