Have a minor PAN card? Here's how to update it to major status with new photo and signature after turning 18

If you have received your PAN card as a minor, you are required to update the photograph, signature, and other personal details associated with it to reflect your current details after turning 18.

A PAN card issued before the age of 18 remains valid after an individual becomes an adult, but the details need to be updated to reflect their status as a major. The process involves updating an existing PAN record, not applying for an entirely new PAN number. Here's what you need to know.

What is a minor PAN card? A minor PAN card is issued to an individual below 18 years of age. It serves as a tax identification document and is required when financial activities, such as certain investments or transactions, are undertaken in the child’s name.

Since a minor cannot independently complete all formalities, a parent or legal guardian handles the application. The minor’s PAN is linked to the child’s identity, although the application and contact details belong to the parent. It is not mandatory for every child to have a minor PAN.

What details should you update after turning 18? The first step is to check the information printed on your PAN card and the details recorded in your PAN application.

Photograph: If the existing photograph was taken during childhood, you need to request a replacement with a recent photograph.

Signature: A minor's PAN card doesn't have your signature and may instead belong to your parent or legal guardian. After turning 18, you need to provide your own signature.

Personal information: Verify your name and date of birth. Make corrections if any information is inaccurate. Address and contact details should also be updated if they have changed or need correction. How can you update your PAN from minor to major? You can submit a request through the official Protean eGov or UTIITSL PAN service to make changes or corrections in existing PAN data.

Visit the relevant official PAN service website and select the option for changes or corrections in PAN details.

Enter your existing PAN number and fill in the application with the required information.

Submit the supporting documents required for the requested changes, such as an Aadhaar card, and pay the prescribed fee.

Complete the submission process and retain the acknowledgement number to track the application.

Check the selected service provider’s current instructions for document requirements, submission methods and fees before applying.

Do you need to apply for a new PAN after turning 18? No. Turning 18 does not require you to obtain another PAN. A person must not hold more than one PAN. If you already have a PAN issued during childhood, use the existing number when requesting changes to the record.

Once the correction request is processed, you can receive a PAN card reflecting the updated details while retaining the same PAN number.