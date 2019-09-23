NEW DELHI : To clear all your doubts and answer all your questions related to income tax, the Income Tax department has now issued an online form where you can get your queries answered straight from the horse's mouth. A lot of taxpayers have been regularly asking questions to the I-T department on Twitter. Several such questions are answered directly while for others the department wants you to fill up a form.

The query form issued by the income tax department can be filled here by sharing details like your name, Permanent Account Number (PAN), assessment year, mobile number, email id and social media user id. In the query section you can give details of your concern. Once you submit all the details, you will get a ticket id on the screen as well as on SMS.

You can easily ask questions related to income tax return (ITR) filing, ITR processing or tax refunds. Since the ITR filing season is now over, most taxpayers or assesses are concerned about getting tax refunds on time. Others are concerned about issues related to rectifying their ITR.

The income tax department's query form also asks you to give your social media id.

Based on several such queries, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had last month issued an FAQ (frequently asked questions) list related to ITR filing.

In the meantime, the tax department has started e-assessment process under which a taxpayer will not be required to appear personally if his or her ITR goes for scrutiny. The entire of ITR processing will now be done electronically and even if the taxman has a concern related to your ITR file, questions will sent to you electronically.

The tax department is ensuring that anonymity is maintained in processing of ITR and you may never have to meet any income tax officer. Only in extreme cases will a taxman be appointed.