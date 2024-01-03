The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a circular that issued fresh instructions relating to inoperative accounts. The circular states that any credit balance in any deposit account maintained with banks, not operated for ten years or more, is required to be transferred by banks to the DEA (Depositor Education and Awareness) Fund maintained by the RBI.

The RBI circular also states that an account will be inoperative if there are no transactions for a period of two years. "As a measure to assist the account holders and with a view to consolidating and rationalising the extant instructions on inoperative accounts, a review was carried out in consultation with all stakeholders. Based on the review, it has been decided to issue comprehensive guidelines on the measures to be put in place by the banks," RBI said in the statement.

These guidelines will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Here are some of the key points covered by the circular:

What is an inoperative account?

A savings/ current account will be treated as inoperative if there are no customer induced transactions in the account for a period of over two years, reads the RBI notification.

What happens to an account when it remains unoperated for ten years?

The credit balance in any deposit account maintained with banks which have not been operated upon for ten years is to be transferred by banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme maintained by the RBI.

How to activate an inoperative account?

The banks will activate the inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits, including those which are under freeze by orders of various agencies such as courts, tribunals, law enforcement agencies, only after adhering to the KYC guidelines provided in the Master Direction dated Feb 25, 2016.

The banks are also meant to provide on their website as well as their branches the information on the process for activation of the inoperative account/ unclaimed deposits.

Are there any charges to be levied?

The RBI has made it clear that the banks are not permitted to levy penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balances in any account that is classified as an inoperative account. No charges will be levied for activation of inoperative accounts.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!