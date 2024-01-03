Have an inoperative bank account? RBI issues set of clarifications. Details here
A savings/ current account will be treated as inoperative if there are no customer induced transactions in the account for a period of over two years, reads the RBI notification.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a circular that issued fresh instructions relating to inoperative accounts. The circular states that any credit balance in any deposit account maintained with banks, not operated for ten years or more, is required to be transferred by banks to the DEA (Depositor Education and Awareness) Fund maintained by the RBI.