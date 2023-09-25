Have foreign shares in stock portfolio? New tax rule applying from next month

Have foreign shares in stock portfolio? New tax rule applying from next month2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST
From October 1, individuals investing in foreign stocks, mutual funds, or cryptocurrencies abroad will have to pay a 20% TCS if they spend over a certain amount in a financial year
20% TCS rule from October 1: Individuals who are investing in foreign stocks, mutual funds, or cryptocurrencies abroad will have to pay more TCS if they spend beyond a certain amount in a financial year as fixed by the government. The tax collection at source (TCS) rate on forex outward remittances by resident individuals under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been hiked. Starting 1 October 2023, the new TCS rate for forex outward remittance will be applicable.