Have investments across mutual funds, stocks and FDs? Here’s how to ensure your family can find them after your death

If you have investments spread across mutual funds, stocks, bank deposits, insurance policies and multiple financial apps, your family may struggle to identify all your assets if you die unexpectedly. A simple asset inventory, kept updated and accessible to a trusted family member, can make it easier to locate these investments and begin the transmission process.
Investors should maintain a consolidated asset inventory, preferably in an Excel sheet, covering bank accounts, demat accounts, mutual funds, insurance policies, fixed deposits, investments held through various apps and other financial holdings, said Minisha Rupani, Senior Vice President, Anand Rathi Wealth.
The inventory should include relevant account details, platform names and nominee information and should be kept updated and securely accessible to the family.
The first step is to create a single record of your financial assets rather than leaving information scattered across emails, apps, bank statements and physical documents.
The inventory should identify the institutions and platforms where the investments are held, along with account or folio numbers and nominee details. This can help the family establish what the deceased owned before beginning the process of claiming or transferring those assets.
For investors using several brokerage, mutual fund and banking platforms, this becomes particularly important. An investment that is not documented can be difficult for family members to identify, particularly if they do not know which platform or institution holds it.
Investors should not assume that simply naming a nominee will settle the ownership of their assets after death.
“Having only a nominee is not enough,” Rupani said. According to her, a nominee across financial assets is a custodian of the assets, while investors should also have a registered will specifying the beneficiary.
She recommends that the beneficiary mentioned in the will and the nominee recorded against the investments or assets should be the same.
A will becomes particularly relevant when a person has multiple assets, significant wealth or specific wishes about how their assets should be distributed. There is no prescribed age or wealth threshold at which a person must make a will. Any person above 18 can make one, Rupani said.
Consider a person with ₹1 crore spread across 10–15 financial products. If that person dies unexpectedly, the family's immediate challenge is not necessarily completing every transmission formalities but first finding all the assets.
Rupani said the family should have access to the basic information needed to identify and locate the investments. This should include the person's PAN, Aadhaar, registered mobile number and email address associated with the investments.
The consolidated asset list should cover bank accounts, mutual funds, shares, bonds, insurance policies, fixed deposits and other investments, along with the relevant institutions, platforms and account or folio numbers. Details of nominees and the will should also be available.
The detailed transmission process can be dealt with subsequently because the documentation and procedures differ across asset classes and financial institutions.
Shares or mutual fund investments do not simply disappear if family members are unaware of the demat account in which they are held. They generally remain in the investor's name and may eventually be classified as unclaimed, subject to applicable rules.
Depending on the type of asset and the period of inactivity, assets may eventually be transferred to the relevant Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) or other prescribed mechanisms, Rupani said.
Investors should look to make it possible for your family to find the money before they have to figure out how to claim it. A regularly updated asset inventory, clear nominee details and a will can help create a roadmap for the family when it is needed most.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.