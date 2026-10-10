Have leftover money on your forex card after a foreign trip? Here's how to transfer it back to your Indian bank account

When a Indian resident travels abroad, they generally carry a forex card to pay for expenses such as accommodation, transport, food and experiences. However, it is not necessary to spend the card's entire balance during the trip, which means travellers may return to India with money left on their forex card.
This unused balance can be converted into Indian rupees (INR) through the card issuer’s refund or encashment process. The applicable process, exchange rate, charges, and refund method may may vary across forex card issuers.
The INR amount you receive depends on the foreign currency balance and the exchange rate applicable at the time of encashment. Any applicable encashment or conversion charges may be deducted from the final amount.
For example, if you have $1,000 remaining on your forex card and the applicable exchange rate is ₹96 per US dollar, the gross value of the balance would be ₹96,000 before deducting any applicable charges and taxes.
According to a report by Paisabazaar, some forex card issuers allow travellers to transfer the leftover money in their forex card to their bank account in Indian rupees. Though the facility and process may vary depending on the issuer, the process can look like this:
Step 1: Log in to the forex card issuer’s mobile app or online portal.
Step 2: Navigate to the forex card section and select the option for refund or encashment.
Step 3: Select the currency and amount you want to refund. You can also choose the option to refund the entire balance if it's available.
Step 4: Select the bank account where you want the refund to be credited.
Step 5: Check the applicable exchange rate at the time, additional charges, as well as terms and conditions before proceeding.
Step 6: Submit the refund request and complete any required verification.
Once your request is processed, the remaining forex card's balance will be converted into Indian rupees and credited to the selected bank account.
A customer can also visit the forex card issuer’s nearest branch with the required documents to submit a refund or encashment request form.
Different card issuers may ask for different documents, depending on their rules for encashment or refund. The report states that in most cases, the customers are asked to provide the following list of documents:
However, if you plan to travel abroad again, retaining the balance on your forex card may be more convenient. Before deciding, check the card’s validity, any inactivity charges and the applicable foreign exchange regulations.
Before evaluating options, it is important to understand what defines the forex card in today’s evolving financial world:
Among these, zero forex markup has emerged as the most decisive factor, as it directly impacts how much travellers spend internationally.
Major Indian banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank, among others provide this facility, but it's important to compare the applicable charges, encashment benefit and other terms before picking one for your upcoming International trip.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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