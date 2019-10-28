Have long-term horizon for Ulips

From a long-term capital gains (LTCG) perspective, should I consider investing in unit-linked insurance plan (Ulips) like Bajaj Allianz Future Goal Assure and Canara 4G plan tat have a past proven track record and the charges for Ulips are grossly reduced? If I stay invested for, say, about 15 years, would I benefit more or less as compared to that of a mutual fund? Please solve this dilemma.

—Debasis Saha

The current regime where all financial companies in the market are trying to have a pie of the investor’s portfolio, insurance companies have come out strongly in launching products which are competitive and are able to match up with mutual funds. The taxation under Section 10(10D) is now in favour of insurance companies compared to mutual funds wherein equity-based mutual funds are taxable at 10% on long-term capital gains, giving an advantage to the insurance companies. However, there are few points which need to be examined before deciding the asset category.

Ulip products requires the insured to pay the premium regularly—a minimum five-year payout is required and you need to hold the investment till maturity to get the maximum benefits. Typically, the maturity is 10-15 years. Hence, the investor needs to have a long horizon. At the same time, in case of any underperformance, the investment needs to be held as the option to surrender before maturity is available only after the initial lock-in period of five years. This risk of lock-in in case of underperformance in open-ended mutual funds is not there as they can be redeemed and reinvested.

Also, mutual funds are fairly standardized products unlike Ulips, which require an investor to go through the features carefully to understand the product. It is very hard to predict which one will turn out to be a better performer at the end of 15 years.

It is also good to check the past performance of the schemes’ net of expenses. However, past performances do not give any assurance of the future returns.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com