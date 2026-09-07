Have more than ₹5 lakh in one bank FD? Sanjay Kathuria warns of a hidden risk and reveals how to shield your money

Fixed deposits are often seen as one of the safest investment options, but there is a limit to how much of your bank deposit is protected if the bank fails. This becomes important for investors who keep large sums in FDs with a single bank.
In a post on X, Sanjay Kathuria shared a clip from his appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast and highlighted the risk of putting a large FD amount in one bank.
Kathuria mentioned that the “RBI guarantees your FD up to ₹5 lakh, per bank. Put ₹5 lakh in HDFC, ₹5 lakh in ICICI, even if both banks collapse tomorrow, you get both ₹5 lakh back. Not a combined 5, each bank separately.”
The protection comes through deposit insurance provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). The insurance cover is up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.
The DICGC insures deposits such as savings, fixed, current, and recurring deposits, with certain exceptions, including:
For example, if an individual has ₹3.5 lakh in a savings account, ₹50,000 in a current account and ₹1.75 lakh in an FD with Bank A, the total deposits with Bank A would be ₹5.75 lakh. However, the DICGC insurance cover would be limited to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.
If you have deposits with multiple banks, the ₹5 lakh deposit insurance limit applies separately to each bank.
This is where concentration risk becomes important.
Suppose an investor puts ₹50 lakh in an FD with one bank. The investor cannot assume that the entire ₹50 lakh will be protected under deposit insurance if the bank fails. The insured amount is capped at ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.
Kathuria highlighted this risk, mentioning that “35-40 scheduled banks have shut down in India in recent years; Nirmala Sitharaman herself said this. And people still fall for a manager offering 9% when the market rate is 6%, and dump their entire ₹50 lakh into one small bank for that extra 3%.”
For investors, the key lesson is that a higher FD interest rate should not be evaluated in isolation. A significantly higher rate may come with higher perceived credit or bank-level risk.
Kathuria suggested diversification as the best way to reduce risk. “Spread it across 10 banks instead, ₹5 lakh each. Don't chase FOMO on a rate that looks too good, because if the whole deal looks too good, something in it is definitely off,” he noted.
Investors with large FD portfolios should consider bank-wise concentration, deposit insurance limits and the financial strength of the bank, rather than choosing an FD purely because it offers the highest interest rate.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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