PPF accounts merger cannot be done in this case. Check latest circular

In its Office Memorandum date 23rd February 2022, the Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance said, "In partial modification of this Department letter dated 14.02.2022, the undersigned is directed to refer to the case at serial number No.7 of Dr. Anupam Mishra regarding merger of the account No.7003137726 opened on 23.03.2021 in Indian Bank, KGM College, Lucknow Branch," adding, "The said account was opened under the PPF Rules, 2019 and therefore, is not eligible for regularization. Accordingly, the account may immediately be closed without any interest payment and the provisions of PPF Rules, 2019 may strictly be complied."

